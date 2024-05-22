GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling edges higher as markets doubt BoE pivot in June

GBP/USD climbed to a two-week high above 1.2750 on Wednesday.

Inflation in the UK declined at a slower pace than expected in April.

Markets doubt a BoE policy pivot in June.

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and reached its strongest level since March 21 above 1.2750 in the early European session on Wednesday. Although the pair erased a large portion of its gains, it holds comfortably above 1.2700.

The data published by the UK's Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Wednesday that inflation in the UK, as measured by the change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI), declined to 2.3% on a yearly basis in April from 3.2% in March. This reading, however, came in above the market expectation of 2.1%. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.9% in the same period, surpassing analysts' estimate of 3.6%.

According to Reuters' BOEWATCH tool, the probability of a Bank of England (BoE) rate cut in June declined to 12% from 50% after the release of the inflation data. On the same not, Barclay's announced that they removed the expectation of a BoE policy pivot in June. Similarly, TD Securities analysts said that they are now anticipating the BoE to lower the policy rate in August, instead of June.

British Pound PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies today. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.08% -0.12% 0.20% 0.08% 0.10% -0.34% 0.25% EUR -0.08% -0.19% 0.10% 0.00% 0.02% -0.44% 0.17% GBP 0.12% 0.19% 0.30% 0.17% 0.22% -0.25% 0.37% JPY -0.20% -0.10% -0.30% -0.13% -0.11% -0.55% 0.06% CAD -0.08% -0.01% -0.17% 0.13% 0.02% -0.40% 0.16% AUD -0.10% -0.02% -0.22% 0.11% -0.02% -0.45% 0.17% NZD 0.34% 0.44% 0.25% 0.55% 0.40% 0.45% 0.60% CHF -0.25% -0.17% -0.37% -0.06% -0.16% -0.17% -0.60% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Later in the American session, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of the April 30-May 1 policy meeting. Since this meeting took place before the US inflation data for April, the minutes are unlikely to offer any new information that could influence the market pricing of the Fed rate outlook.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD faces strong resistance at 1.2760 -1.2775, where the Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest downtrend meets the upper limit of the ascending regression channel. Above this resistance area, 1.2800 (psychological level, static level) could act as next interim resistance before 1.2850 (static level).

On the downside, 1.2705-1.2700 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, mid-point of the ascending channel) aligns as key support before 1.2660 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.2640 (50-period SMA).