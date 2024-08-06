GBP/USD stays under bearish pressure after posting losses on Monday.

The pair could extend its downtrend if 1.2700 support fails.

The US economic calendar will not feature any high-impact data releases on Tuesday.

GBP/USD failed to benefit from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) on Monday and closed the day in negative territory. The pair stays on the back foot early Tuesday and declines toward 1.2700.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.03% 0.72% -1.32% -0.19% 0.36% 0.52% -0.38% EUR 0.03% 0.67% -1.44% -0.29% 0.38% 0.44% -0.46% GBP -0.72% -0.67% -2.04% -0.93% -0.27% -0.21% -1.12% JPY 1.32% 1.44% 2.04% 1.16% 1.63% 1.86% 0.97% CAD 0.19% 0.29% 0.93% -1.16% 0.58% 0.71% -0.37% AUD -0.36% -0.38% 0.27% -1.63% -0.58% 0.04% -0.85% NZD -0.52% -0.44% 0.21% -1.86% -0.71% -0.04% -0.89% CHF 0.38% 0.46% 1.12% -0.97% 0.37% 0.85% 0.89% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

Escalating geopolitical tensions triggered an intense flight to safety at the beginning of the week. The broad market selloff weighed heavily on the USD but the risk-sensitive Pound Sterling failed to find demand in the risk-averse market environment.

Although there are no fresh developments that point to a de-escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, investors seem to be breathing a sigh of relief for now. At the time of press, US stock index futures were up between 0.4% and 0.8%, while the UK's FTSE 100 Index was trading flat. It's worth noting that US stock index futures were up more than 1% earlier in the session, suggesting that risk flows are losing steam already.

The economic calendar will not offer any high-tier data releases that could impact the USD's valuation in a meaningful way. Hence, market participants will pay close attention to changes in risk perception.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD was last seen trading near the 1.2710-1.2700 support area, where the Fibonacci 78.6% retracement of the latest uptrend and a psychological level align. In case that region turns into resistance, additional losses toward 1.2620 (static level, beginning point of the uptrend) and 1.2600 (psychological level, static level) could be seen.

On the upside, resistances could be seen at 1.2780 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement, descending trend line), 1.2810 (200-period Simple Moving Average) and 1.2830 (Fibonacci 50% retracement).