GBP/USD fluctuates near 1.2650 after posting moderate gains on Monday.

Strong resistance seems to have formed at 1.2670.

The pair's losses could remain limited unless market mood sours.

GBP/USD closed the first trading day of the week marginally higher but struggled to gather recovery momentum on Tuesday. As trading action turns subdued ahead of Wednesday's key inflation data from the US, the pair could have a difficult time making a decisive move in either direction.

After opening in negative territory, major equity indexes in the US recovered to end the day virtually unchanged on Monday. In turn, the US Dollar (USD) weakened slightly against its major rivals. Additionally, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York reported in its latest Survey of Consumer Expectations that the year-ahead inflation expectation remained unchanged at 3% March, not allowing the USD to gain traction.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.24% -0.28% -0.20% -0.60% 0.12% -0.62% 0.20% EUR 0.24% -0.03% 0.04% -0.35% 0.36% -0.37% 0.44% GBP 0.27% 0.03% 0.07% -0.33% 0.39% -0.34% 0.42% CAD 0.21% -0.03% -0.07% -0.39% 0.32% -0.40% 0.40% AUD 0.60% 0.35% 0.33% 0.39% 0.71% -0.01% 0.74% JPY -0.12% -0.36% -0.37% -0.32% -0.72% -0.72% 0.04% NZD 0.62% 0.36% 0.34% 0.40% 0.01% 0.72% 0.75% CHF -0.15% -0.40% -0.43% -0.36% -0.76% -0.04% -0.77% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The US economic docket will feature NFIB Business Optimism Index for March and RealClearMarkets/TIPP Economic Optimism Index for April. These data are unlikely to trigger a noticeable market reaction. Investors could remain reluctant to take large positions before the US Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade mixed in the European session. Unless there is a bearish opening in Wall Street and a selloff in stocks, GBP/USD could hold its ground.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The 100-day, 50-day and the 20-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) converge and form strong resistance at 1.2670 for GBP/USD. In case the pair clears that hurdle, technical buyers could take action and open the door to an extended uptrend toward 1.2710 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) and 1.2750 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

On the downside, interim support is located at 1.2620 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) ahead of 1.2590 (200-day SMA).