GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains slightly below 1.2700 on Wednesday.

The technical outlook points to a buildup of bullish momentum.

The pair needs soft inflation data from the US to continue to stretch higher.

GBP/USD retreated slightly after rising above 1.2700 for the first time in over two weeks on Tuesday but closed the day in positive territory. The pair holds steady slightly below this level early Wednesday as market focus shifts to the US inflation data for March.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.26% -0.49% -0.29% -0.82% 0.11% -1.13% 0.07% EUR 0.26% -0.22% -0.03% -0.55% 0.37% -0.85% 0.33% GBP 0.48% 0.24% 0.21% -0.33% 0.60% -0.63% 0.56% CAD 0.29% 0.03% -0.20% -0.52% 0.40% -0.83% 0.37% AUD 0.82% 0.55% 0.33% 0.52% 0.92% -0.30% 0.87% JPY -0.11% -0.38% -0.59% -0.40% -0.94% -1.23% -0.03% NZD 1.11% 0.85% 0.63% 0.82% 0.30% 1.22% 1.18% CHF -0.08% -0.35% -0.58% -0.37% -0.89% 0.03% -1.21% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

The core Consumer Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is forecast to rise 0.3% and 3.7% on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively, in March. In case the monthly print comes in below analysts' estimate, investors could start pricing in a Federal Reserve rate cut in June and trigger a leg lower in the US Treasury bond yields. In turn, the US Dollar (USD) could face heavy selling pressure and allow GBP/USD to gather bullish momentum.

On the other hand, the USD could outperform its rivals and force GBP/USD to turn south if the monthly core CPI rises at a stronger pace than expected.

The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets see a nearly 54% probability of the Fed lowering the policy rate in June. Hence, the market reaction to inflation data could deny or confirm a policy pivot in June and ramp up the USD volatility.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the 4-hour chart stays above 60, reflecting the bullish bias. More importantly, GBP/USD closed above 1.2660 on Tuesday, where the 20-day, 50-day and the 100-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) converge.

On the upside, 1.2710 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) aligns as first resistance before 1.2750 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement) and 1.2800 (Fibonacci 78.6% retracement).

A daily close below 1.2660 could discourage buyers and pave the way for an extended correction. In this scenario, supports could be seen at 1.2620 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) ahead of 1.2590 (200-day SMA).