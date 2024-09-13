GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could extend rebound once 1.3130 is confirmed as support

GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.3100 on Friday.

1.3130 aligns a key pivot level for the pair.

The US economic calendar will not offer high-impact data releases.

After touching its lowest level since August 20 near 1.3000 on Wednesday, GBP/USD staged a decisive rebound on Thursday. The pair clings to modest daily gains and holds comfortably above 1.3100 in the European session on Friday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.04% -0.10% -1.17% 0.06% -0.74% -0.20% 0.44% EUR 0.04% -0.10% -1.06% 0.11% -0.74% -0.14% 0.47% GBP 0.10% 0.10% -1.09% 0.21% -0.64% -0.05% 0.57% JPY 1.17% 1.06% 1.09% 1.23% 0.44% 0.96% 1.81% CAD -0.06% -0.11% -0.21% -1.23% -0.76% -0.27% 0.54% AUD 0.74% 0.74% 0.64% -0.44% 0.76% 0.59% 1.20% NZD 0.20% 0.14% 0.05% -0.96% 0.27% -0.59% 0.63% CHF -0.44% -0.47% -0.57% -1.81% -0.54% -1.20% -0.63% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) and the improving risk mood helped GBP/USD gather bullish momentum in the second half of the day on Thursday.

Softer-than-forecast producer inflation data made it difficult for the USD to stay resilient against its major rivals. The US bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that the Producer Price Index rose 1.7% in August, down from 2.1% in July and below analysts' estimate of 1.8%.

According to the CME FedWatch Tool, markets are currently pricing in a stronger-than-40% probability of a 50 basis points Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut at next week's policy meeting, up from about 20% earlier in the week.

Import Price Index and Export Price Index data for July will be featured in the US economic docket. Later in the session, the University of Michigan will release the preliminary Consumer Sentiment Survey for September. These data are unlikely to trigger a noticeable reaction. Meanwhile, US stock index futures trade marginally higher on the day. In case risk flows continue to dominate the action in the American session, GBP/USD could inch higher heading into the weekend.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD was last seen trading slightly above 1.3130, where the 100-period and the 200-period Simple Moving Averages (SMA) meet the Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest uptrend. In case the pair continues to use this level as support, technical buyers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.3200 (static level) could be seen as next resistance before 1.3260 (end-point of the uptrend).

If GBP/USD retreats below 1.3130 and fails to reclaim this level, 1.3110-1.3100 (50-period SMA, static level) could act as next support ahead of 1.3040 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement).