GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase below 1.2500 on Thursday.

Near-term technical outlook is yet to show a buildup of recovery momentum.

A further improvement in market mood could help the pair push higher.

GBP/USD gained traction in the early European session on Wednesday following the stronger-than-expected Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the UK but struggled to gather bullish momentum. After closing the day marginally higher, the pair seems to have gone into a consolidation phase below 1.2500 on Thursday.

Pound Sterling price this week The table below shows the percentage change of Pound Sterling (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. Pound Sterling was the strongest against the Japanese Yen. USD EUR GBP CAD AUD JPY NZD CHF USD -0.29% -0.10% -0.04% 0.44% 0.69% 0.26% -0.57% EUR 0.30% 0.20% 0.28% 0.75% 0.99% 0.56% -0.27% GBP 0.08% -0.20% 0.05% 0.52% 0.77% 0.33% -0.49% CAD 0.02% -0.27% -0.08% 0.48% 0.71% 0.27% -0.55% AUD -0.46% -0.76% -0.58% -0.50% 0.23% -0.20% -1.04% JPY -0.67% -0.97% -0.77% -0.73% -0.25% -0.42% -1.27% NZD -0.25% -0.56% -0.37% -0.29% 0.20% 0.45% -0.84% CHF 0.55% 0.25% 0.45% 0.51% 0.99% 1.25% 0.80% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/JPY (quote).

Commenting on the inflation report, Bank of England (BoE) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Megan Greene said on Wednesday that the data was encouraging but added that she is worried about what an energy price shock and other supply side shocks might do to inflation expectations.

Meanwhile, retreating US Treasury bond yields made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to gather strength and allowed GBP/USD to stay in positive territory in the American session midweek.

Early Thursday, the positive shift seen in risk mood is helping GBP/USD hold its ground. In case Wall Street's main indexes open in positive territory and continue to stretch higher, the USD could remain under bearish pressure in the second half of the day.

The US economic docket will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims data. Markets expect the number of first-time applications for unemployment benefits to rise to 215,000 from 211,000 in the previous week. A reading close to 200,000 could help the USD stay resilient against its peers and limit GBP/USD's upside.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD stays near the mid-point of the descending channel and the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart moves sideways slightly below 50, highlighting a lack of buyer interest.

GBP/USD could face first resistance at 1.2500 (psychological level, static level) before 1.2560 (static level) and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.2580.

On the downside, 1.2450 (20-period SMA) aligns as interim support before 1.2400 (psychological level, static level) and 1.2360 (lower limit of the descending channel).