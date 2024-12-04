GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Sterling could attract technical buyers if it clears 1.2700

GBP/USD edges higher toward 1.2700 in the European morning on Wednesday.

ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data from the US will be watched closely.

Fed Chairman Powell will be delivering a speech in the American session.

Following Monday's sharp decline, GBP/USD recovered modestly on Tuesday. The pair continues to edge higher toward 1.2700 in the early European session on Wednesday.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.60% 0.43% 0.38% 0.53% 1.12% 1.08% 0.65% EUR -0.60% -0.21% -0.22% -0.06% 0.60% 0.48% 0.08% GBP -0.43% 0.21% -0.02% 0.15% 0.83% 0.70% 0.27% JPY -0.38% 0.22% 0.02% 0.15% 0.77% 0.72% 0.22% CAD -0.53% 0.06% -0.15% -0.15% 0.75% 0.55% 0.12% AUD -1.12% -0.60% -0.83% -0.77% -0.75% -0.13% -0.53% NZD -1.08% -0.48% -0.70% -0.72% -0.55% 0.13% -0.40% CHF -0.65% -0.08% -0.27% -0.22% -0.12% 0.53% 0.40% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The data from the US showed on Tuesday that JOLTS Job Openings for October rose to 7.74 million from 7.37 million in September. This reading came in above the market expectation of 7.48 million and helped the US Dollar (USD) stay resilient against its rivals, limiting GBP/USD's upside.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey will speak at the Financial Times Live Global Boardroom at 09:00 GMT on Wednesday. Later in the day, ADP Employment Change and ISM Services PMI data for November will be featured in the US economic docket.

Investors expect the private sector employment to rise by 150,000. A positive surprise, with a reading at or above 200,000, could boost the USD with the immediate reaction. On the other hand, a print below 100,000 could revive concerns over worsening conditions in the labor market and hurt the USD.

In the American session, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will participate in a moderated discussion at the New York Times DealBook Summit, starting at 18:45 GMT. The CME FedWatch Tool shows that markets are currently pricing in a nearly 75% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in December. In case Powell leaves the door open for a policy hold, the USD could gather strength against its rivals and force GBP/USD to turn south.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart holds slightly above 50 and GBP/USD managed to hold above the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) after testing this level several times since Tuesday, highlighting sellers' hesitancy.

Looking north, resistances could be spotted at 1.2700 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement of the latest downtrend), 1.2750 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2810-1.2800 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement, 200-period SMA). On the downside, immediate support is located at 1.2650 (100-period SMA) before 1.2630-1.2620 (50-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement) and 1.2600 (round level, static level).