GBP/USD edges higher early Thursday after posting large losses on Wednesday.

The pair could have a hard time discouraging sales until it flips 1.2640 into support.

The cautious market mood could help the USD hold its ground.

GBP/USD lost 0.5% and touched its lowest level in over a month below 1.2620 on Wednesday. The pair stages a technical correction toward 1.2650 in the European morning on Thursday but the technical outlook doesn't offer any convincing signs pointing to an extended rebound.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.05% -0.01% 0.47% -0.08% -0.41% 0.28% 0.37% EUR 0.05% 0.06% 0.57% 0.02% -0.34% 0.41% 0.49% GBP 0.01% -0.06% 0.45% -0.04% -0.40% 0.33% 0.41% JPY -0.47% -0.57% -0.45% -0.53% -0.83% -0.13% -0.11% CAD 0.08% -0.02% 0.04% 0.53% -0.32% 0.36% 0.45% AUD 0.41% 0.34% 0.40% 0.83% 0.32% 0.72% 0.82% NZD -0.28% -0.41% -0.33% 0.13% -0.36% -0.72% 0.09% CHF -0.37% -0.49% -0.41% 0.11% -0.45% -0.82% -0.09% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The US economic docket will feature the Bureau of Economic Analysis' (BEA) final revision to the annualized Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth for the first quarter. The US Department of Labor will also release the weekly Initial Jobless Claims data, which is forecast to come in at 236,000 in the week ending June 22. A reading of 240,000, or higher, in the number of fist-time applications for unemployment benefits could remind investors of loosening labor market conditions and cause the US Dollar (USD) to weaken against its rivals.

In the meantime, US stock index futures trade modestly lower on the day. Market participants could stick to a cautious stance ahead of the first Presidential Debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden later in the American session.

Although it's difficult to say how the debate could influence the action in markets, the USD is likely to benefit from risk aversion.

On Friday, the BEA will publish the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve's preferred gauge of inflation, for May.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The 100-day and the 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) form a key pivot level at 1.2640. If GBP/USD fails to reclaim this level and starts using it as resistance, technical sellers could remain interested. In this scenario, 1.2600 (psychological level, static level), 1.2580 (Fibonacci 50% retracement) and 1.2550 (200-day SMA) could be seen as next bearish targets.

If GBP/USD manages to flip 1.2640 into support, 1.2675 (50-period SMA on the 4-hour chart) and 1.2710-1.2720 (200-period SMA, Fibonacci 23.6% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as next resistance levels.