GBP/USD retreated below 1.2550 after closing in the green on Monday.

The 200-day SMA aligns as key pivot level at 1.2550.

The pair could stretch lower in case safe-haven flows return.

GBP/USD came within a touching distance of 1.2600 but erased a large portion of its daily gains in the late American session on Monday. The pair edges slightly lower in the early European session on Tuesday and was last seen trading a few pips below 1.2550.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.02% -0.08% -0.77% -0.09% -0.20% -0.09% -0.17% EUR -0.02% -0.02% -0.66% -0.07% -0.01% -0.04% -0.09% GBP 0.08% 0.02% -0.68% -0.04% -0.01% -0.03% -0.07% JPY 0.77% 0.66% 0.68% 0.65% 0.56% 0.69% 0.59% CAD 0.09% 0.07% 0.04% -0.65% -0.21% 0.02% -0.01% AUD 0.20% 0.01% 0.01% -0.56% 0.21% -0.04% -0.03% NZD 0.09% 0.04% 0.03% -0.69% -0.02% 0.04% -0.03% CHF 0.17% 0.09% 0.07% -0.59% 0.00% 0.03% 0.03%

Improving risk mood made it difficult for the US Dollar (USD) to find demand on Monday. During the American trading hours, however, comments from Federal Reserve officials helped Treasury bond yields rebound and allowed the USD to stay resilient against its rivals.

NY Fed President John Williams said that there will eventually be rate cuts but noted that it was worrisome when monthly inflation prints come in higher. Additionally, Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin argued that the strong labor market will give the Fed more time to gain confidence that inflation will fall toward the 2% target.

In the absence of fundamental drivers and high-impact data releases, the risk perception could impact GBP/USD's action in the second half of the day.

At the time of press, US stock index futures were trading mixed. A bullish opening in Wall Street could limit the USD's gains and help GBP/USD hold its ground.

According to latest developments, Israel military has taken control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing. Later in the day, ceasefire talks are expected to take place in Egypt. In case geopolitical tensions ease, risk flows could return to markets.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart declined toward 50, highlighting a loss of bullish momentum.

The 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) aligns as key pivot level at 1.2550. If GBP/USD confirms that level as support, 1.2600 (Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend) could be seen as next resistance before 1.2665 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

In case GBP/USD stays below 1.2550, buyers could stay on the sidelines. In this scenario, supports could be seen at 1.2500 (psychological level, static level), 1.2475 (100-period SMA on the 4-hour chart) and 1.2445 (Fibonacci 23.6% retracement).