GBP/USD stays in a consolidation phase near 1.2750 early Wednesday.

Annual CPI inflation in the US is forecast to rise to 2.7% in November.

The near-term technical outlook highlight the pair's indecisiveness.

GBP/USD registered modest gains for the second consecutive day on Tuesday but lost its traction early Wednesday. The pair stays near 1.2750 in the European morning as market focus shifts to the key November inflation report from the US.

British Pound PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of British Pound (GBP) against listed major currencies this week. British Pound was the strongest against the New Zealand Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.60% -0.04% 1.17% 0.19% 0.48% 1.09% 0.63% EUR -0.60% -0.62% 0.67% -0.32% -0.02% 0.58% 0.11% GBP 0.04% 0.62% 1.12% 0.31% 0.60% 1.21% 0.74% JPY -1.17% -0.67% -1.12% -0.97% -0.57% -0.18% -0.43% CAD -0.19% 0.32% -0.31% 0.97% 0.33% 0.90% 0.43% AUD -0.48% 0.02% -0.60% 0.57% -0.33% 0.59% 0.13% NZD -1.09% -0.58% -1.21% 0.18% -0.90% -0.59% -0.47% CHF -0.63% -0.11% -0.74% 0.43% -0.43% -0.13% 0.47% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the British Pound from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent GBP (base)/USD (quote).

The cautious market mood and rising US Treasury bond yields helped the US Dollar (USD) find demand on Tuesday and made it difficult for GBP/USD to stretch higher. Early Wednesday, the USD stays resilient against its rivals as US stock index futures trade mixed.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is forecast to rise 2.7% on a yearly basis in November, up slightly from the 2.6% increase recorded in October. The monthly core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to increase 0.3%.

The CME FedWatch Tool currently shows that markets are pricing in a nearly 90% probability of a 25 basis points (bps) Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December. Although inflation figures are unlikely to alter the market pricing of the Fed rate decision in a significant way, a surprise in the monthly core CPI could trigger a reaction in the near term.

In case the monthly core CPI rises 0.5% or more, the USD could gather strength and weigh on GBP/USD. On the other hand, a soft print of 0.2% lower could open the door for a leg higher in the pair.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

GBP/USD faces a pivot level at 1.2750, where the Fibonacci 50% retracement of the latest downtrend is located. Once that level is confirmed as support, the pair could meet next resistance at 1.2770 (200-period Simple Moving Average (SMA)) before 1.2800 (Fibonacci 61.8% retracement).

Looking south, supports could be spotted at 1.2700 (Fibonacci 38.2% retracement) and 1.2670 (100-period SMA).