GBP/USD Current price: 1.2621
- No progress in Brexit talks, with remaining “significant differences” between the US and the EU.
- UK PM Johnson wore a mask in public for the first time, asked for a “stricter” approach to its use.
- GBP/USD is neutral-to-bullish, could gather momentum once above 1.2690.
The GBP/USD pair hit 1.2663 on Friday, unable to surpass its weekly high and retreating to settle at 1.2621. The rally was the result of the broad dollar’s weakness, as news coming from the UK lend no support to the Pound. Market players ignored headlines indicating no progress in Brexit talks throughout the week, with remaining “significant differences” on a number of important issues.
By the end of the week, UK PM Johnson said that he hopes to have a V-shape economic recovery, but added that the government cannot be certain. He also said that a “stricter” approach to the use of face masks in the kingdom is needed, with Johnson wearing one for the first time when in public ever since the pandemic hit the UK. At the beginning of the week, BOE’s Governor Bailed is due to participate in a panel discussion with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and could make some comments about future monetary policies.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is near the one-month high set at the beginning of July at 1.2669, neutral-to-bullish according to the daily chart. The pair has held for a fourth consecutive day above its 20 and 100 SMA, with sellers aligned ahead of a flat 200 SMA, this last around 1.2690. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold within positive levels but lack directional momentum. In the 4-hour chart, a bullish 20 SMA provides dynamic support, now at 1.2595, but keeps heading north above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, hold directionless well into positive ground, limiting the chances of a downward extension in the near-term.
Support levels: 1.2630 1.2595 1.2550
Resistance levels: 1.2685 1.2730 1.2770
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
