GBP/USD Forecast: Fed set to fuel another leg higher for sterling, recapturing 1.4130 is critical

- GBP/USD has bounced off the lows as UK data continues beating estimates.
- If the US Federal Reserve rejects reducing bond-buying, there is further room to the upside.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing 1.4130 is a critical confluence line.
Stronger sterling in the morning, weaker dollar in the evening? That is the bullish playbook for GBP/USD on Wednesday. The pound has received an upward boost from UK Consumer Price Index statistics and the Federal Reserve could down the dollar late in the day.
Headline inflation rose by 2.1% YoY, beating estimates of 1.8% and marginally topping the Bank of England's 2% target. Moreover, Core CPI leaped to 2% against 1.5% projected. The faster increase in prices could push the BOE to hint at withdrawing some of its stimuli in its meeting next week.
Better-than-expected inflation figures come on top of Tuesday's release of labor market figures. Britain's Unemployment Rate fell to 4.7%, while jobless claims fell by 92,600 in May. Upbeat figures from the recent past seem to outweigh concerns about a blow to the economy from the delay in reopening.
The government's decision to postpone the full reopening to July 19 – due to the rise in cases prompted by the Delta covid variant – is now in the price. At least on Wednesday, the only downside risk for sterling comes from adverse Brexit headlines.
For broader markets, the focus of the day – and the week – is on the Federal Reserve's rate decision. The world's most powerful central bank is due to publish new forecasts, where some members could opt for raising interest rates sooner than later, as America emerges from the covid crisis.
However, the labor market's recovery has fallen short of expectations, and also rising inflation is probably more related to the rapid reopening – sudden demand causing a boost in prices, that is unlikely to stick. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, is set to reiterate that price rises are "transitory"
Reporters are set to ask Powell if the Fed discussed tapering the pace of bond buys, currently at $120 billion per month. If his answer is negative, and especially if he stresses that such a debate is not scheduled, the greenback could further suffer.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
Fed Interest Rate Decision Preview: Chair Powell will determine market response
All in all, the most plausible path is for further upside, at least according to fundamentals.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar's four-hour chart is showing that bears remain in the lead. Momentum is to the downside and the pair still trades below the 50 and 100 simple moving averages. On the other hand, the recent upswing has sent GBP/USD above the 200 SMA.
Critical resistance awaits at 1.4130, which held cable down earlier this week, and it is where the 50 SMA hits the price. It is followed by 1.4180, which capped a recovery attempt last week, and then by 1.4220 and 1.4250.
Support is at 1.41, a round number, and then by the double bottom of 1.4070 and by the June low of 1.4030.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.2100, Fed’s Jerome Powell eyed
EUR/USD is holding the higher ground above 1.2100 ahead of Wednesday’s European session. EUR/USD fades bounce off intraday low, snaps two-day uptrend. Sluggish markets prevail ahead of the Chinese data and key FOMC decision.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.41 after strong UK CPI
GBP/USD is trading near 1.41, rising after the UK reported an annual inflation rate of 2.1% in May, beating estimates and raising the chances of a BOE rate hike. The focus remains on the Federal Reserve's decision later in the day.
Gold: Bulls attempting last dance ahead of Jerome Powell?
Gold price fell for the third day in a row on Tuesday and tested the $1850 psychological support before recovering slightly to near the $1860 region. Fed decision, Jerome Powell’s policy outlook to determine gold’s next direction.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
Federal Reserve Preview: First up, then down? Playbook for trading the Fed
To taper or not to taper? That is the question for markets ahead of the Federal Reserve's all-important June meeting. Fed Chair Powell will likely shoot down any talk of tapering the bank's bond buys. Highly volatile trading could see the greenback first drop.