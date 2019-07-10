GBP/USD Forecast: Downtrend resistance and Powell may put an end to the recovery

- GBP/USD has been rising from the lows amid mixed data.
- Fed Chair Powell's testimony is left, right, and center.
- Wednesday's four-hour chart shows pound/dollar is attempting to break downtrend resistance.
GBP/USD has barely escaped the abyss of reaching the lowest in over two years – but no dangers await. Tuesday's mix of worries around Brexit sent cable to 1.2439 – only one pip above the 2019 low of 1.2438 recorded in January. A fall to 1.2437 would have represented the lowest levels since 2017.
Today's data has already provided an excuse for a much-needed recovery. May's GDP read came out at 0.3% – as expected – and that was enough to spark a run higher. Manufacturing production has fallen marginally short of expectations with an increase of 1.4%.
Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt – which are vying to become Prime Minister – have clashed on a television debate. Johnson stressed the importance of leaving by the October 31st deadline and opened the door to bypassing parliament. In the meantime, the House of Commons narrowly voted in favor of a bill that would prevent the government from overriding parliament – the battle is far from over.
Johnson refused to commit he would quit if that did not happen The former foreign minister continues leading the polls and will likely enter 10 Downing Street by the end of July.
The focus now shifts to the Fed. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, will testify on Capitol Hill and is set to shed light on future monetary policy. Markets currently expect Powell to confirm a one-time rate cut. If he refrains from such a commitment – defying President Donald Trump's wishes – the greenback would soar. If he expresses concern about subdued inflation and global growth – opening the door a series of rate cuts – the greenback could fall.
See Federal Reserve Chairman Powell House Testimony Preview: No drama Jerome
The central bank releases Powell's prepared remarks at 12:30 GMT. His lengthy testimony begins at 14:00 GMT. The Fed's meeting minutes from the June meeting are due at 18:00 GMT – extending the bank's impact on markets.
See FOMC Meeting Minutes Preview: July and beyond
Overall, the Fed is set to dominate today, temporarily putting Brexit on the back burner.
GBP/USD Technical Analysis
Pound/dollar is capped by downtrend resistance which has been formed in late June. It has touched the price four times, making it significant. The pair is trying to break above it at the time of writing.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart has risen above 30 – shrugging off oversold conditions – and opening the door to fresh falls.
Initial support awaits at 1.2480 which was Friday's low. The weekly low of 1.2439 – which may turn into a long-term double bottom if it is not broken soon – is critical support. The next lines date back to 2017 and they include 1.2360, 1.2305, and 1.2100.
Resistance awaits at 1.2505 which was June's low, followed by 1.2560 which was the trough in late May, and then by 1.2605 worked as both support and resistance in recent months.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to weekly highs ahead of Powell's all-important testimony
EUR/USD hits a fresh weekly high in the 1.1240 area, after the release of the prepared remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, before his testimony before the Congress. He is set to signal a rate cut later this month. The ECB is also set to loosen policy.
GBP/USD jumps over 1.2500 after Powell's dovish comments
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2500 after Fed Chair Jerome Powell opened the door to rate cuts. Earlier, UK GDP rose by 0.3% as expected.
USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms
Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index declined by more than anticipated in June. USD/JPY technically bullish, but Powell’s words in the way.
Bank of Canada Rate Preview: If it isn't broke don't fix it
The Bank of Canada is expected to leave its main interest rate unchanged on Wednesday as the economy seems unaffected by signs of a global slowdown.
Gold trades with modest losses near $1390 area, focus remains on Powell/FOMC minutes
Gold held on to its mildly negative tone through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently place at the lower end of its daily range, around the $1390 region.