GBP/USD Current price: 1.3086
- The final UK July Markit Manufacturing PMI is foreseen unchanged at 53.6.
- UK PM Johnson delayed easing restriction measures after putting northern England in lockdown.
- GBP/USD is trading near 1.3100 and with the bearish potential limited.
The GBP/USD pair reached 1.3169 on Friday, its highest since last March, to close the day unchanged, but the week with solid gains at 1.3085. The pair was driven mostly by the greenback, which remained weak after the events that took place in the US on Thursday, with a dovish Federal Reserve and Q2 GDP contracting a record 32.9% in the three months to June.
The UK didn’t publish relevant data by the end of the week, with the focus there on coronavirus developments. The UK government imposed new restrictions on 4.3 million people in northern England after a recent rise in cases. Also, PM Johnson announced a delay to the further easing of coronavirus restrictions in England for at least two weeks, initially scheduled to take place at the beginning of August. Markit will publish the final version of the UK July Manufacturing PMI, foreseen unchanged at 53.6.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the GBP/USD pair shows that the bullish bias persists. The Momentum indicator keeps heading north while the RSI is stable, both in extreme overbought territory. The 20 DMA, in the meantime, crosses above the 200 DMA well below the current level. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators eased from extreme levels, heading lower but well into positive ground, as the pair develops above a bullish 20 SMA, this last at around 1.3030. A bearish extension should be understood as corrective, although selling could intensify on a break below 1.2990.
Support levels: 1.3030 1.2990 1.2950
Resistance levels: 1.3120 1.3170 1.3225
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective decline could continue once below 1.1735
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.18, off the peak above 1.19 – the highest since June 2018. Stimulus uncertainty, coronavirus, and other factors weigh on the dollar. Eurozone GDP fell by 12.1% in Q2. US data was mixed.
GBP/USD: Dollar’s weakness continues to provide support
The GBP/USD reached 1.3169 on Friday, its highest since last March, to close the day unchanged, but the week with solid gains at 1.3085. UK PM Johnson delayed easing restriction measures after putting northern England in lockdown.
Gold: There are some very interesting Fibonacci extensions from the 1980's
Gold has risen 10.74% in the month of July that is the biggest monthly increase since February 2016. As the price is breaking all-time highs it's hard to say where the precious metal could end up.
Data and the virus may determine the magnitude of the Dollar's bounce
There is no reason to expect the investment climate is going to change next week. The key drivers remain the same. The resurgence being seen in the virus is posing a speed bump in the re-opening and recovery process.
WTI consolidates above $40 as the Baker Hughes rig count data plateaus
U.S. Baker Hughes Total Rig Count 251 vs previous 251 (exp 245). WTI prices pick back up after the data but the price remains 0.10% lower on Friday. On the 4-hour chart, the price has now stalled at USD 40.40 per barrel.