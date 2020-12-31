GBP/USD Current price: 1.3671
- The UK Parliament backed the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.
- UK´s record coronavirus contagions forced the government to announce tougher measures.
- GBP/USD is technically bullish in the near-term, needs to break above 1.3710 to extend rally.
The British Pound is the strongest currency, with GBP/USD poised to close 2020 at its highest in over two years. The pair traded as high as 1.3685, now hovering in the 1.3670 price zone, as the UK parliament ratified the post-Brexit trade deal with the EU.
On Wednesday, the United Kingdom announced tougher restrictive measures amid record contagions in the country. The Midlands, North East, parts of the North West and parts of the South West are among those escalated to tier four. News that the government approved the emergency use of the AstraZeneca vaccine partially overshadowed the discouraging covid-related headlines.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is pressuring daily highs and nearing the 1.3700 figure, without signs of bullish exhaustion. The broad dollar’s weakness adds to the bullish case of the pair. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk remains skewed to the upside, despite overbought readings. The pair has continued to advance above bullish moving averages while technical indicators continue to grind higher. Another leg north is to be expected on a break above 1.3710, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 13625 1.3570 1.3515
Resistance levels: 1.3710 1.3755 1.3800
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
