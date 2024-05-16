- Bitcoin price breached $65,500 on Wednesday with a god candle after US April CPI data.
- Bullish momentum continues to grow with higher lows on daily RSI chart.
- Futures exchange CME plans to launch Bitcoin trading, platform could boost mainstream adoption.
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price could have more tailwinds to propel further upside amid reports that the world's largest futures exchange wants in on the BTC cake following the landmark approval of ETFs in January.
Daily digest market movers: CME Group capitalizes on surging Bitcoin demand on Wall Street
The World’s largest futures exchange, CME Group, is planning to launch Bitcoin trading on its platform, Financial Times reports.
The Chicago-based financial services company is looking to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for BTC this year among Wall Street institutions. The money managers are progressively looking to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency sector through the recently approved exchange-traded funds (ETFs).
Citing people familiar with the matter, the report reveals that the CME Group has been in talks with traders looking to buy and sell Bitcoin on a regulated marketplace.
While the plan is still in the works, actualization would have bullish implications for crypto, including promoting mainstream adoption. Other value additions include investors being able to place basis trades easily.
JUST IN: CME Group, the world's largest futures exchange to launch #Bitcoin trading. pic.twitter.com/bKWyapiWUS— Bark Media (@barkmediax) May 16, 2024
This is a strategy where an investor seeks to profit from the price difference between a cryptocurrency and its corresponding futures contract. Notably, the CME Group already hosts trading in BTC futures. Basis trading, therefore, involves borrowing money to sell futures while buying the underlying asset and extracting gains from the small gap between the two.
The allure of BTC comes courtesy of ETFs with some of the world’s largest financial institutions already turning from Bitcoin skeptics into advocates. Among them:
- Wells Fargo now holds Grayscale's spot Bitcoin ETF, joining the trend of institutional adoption.
- Susquehanna International Group holds $1.8 billion in Bitcoin ETFs.
- State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) invested $162 million in Bitcoin ETFs, making it the first state institution to go public with spot BTC ETF holdings.
- JPMorgan, the largest bank in the US, has disclosed holdings in spot Bitcoin ETFs, per SEC filing.
- Millennium Management discloses $2 billion spot Bitcoin ETF portfolio.
However, based on reported 13F disclosures, BlackRock’s IBIT holders have set a record. It boasts 414 institutional holders.
$IBIT ended up with 414 reported holders in its first 13F season, which is mind boggling, blows away record. Even having 20 holders as a newborn is bfd, highly rare. Here's a look at how the btc ETFs compare to other ETFs launched in Jan (aka the Class of 2024) in this metric. pic.twitter.com/ngicEdbaTq— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) May 16, 2024
Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs continue to shape and accelerate the market. Reports indicate that the investment product saw up to $303 million in inflows on Wednesday, following a slow few weeks.
Technical analysis: A flip of $67,063 into support could send Bitcoin price to $73,777 ATH
Bitcoin price bullish bias remains intact as it continues to hold above the $65,500 threshold. The odds continue to favor the upside, but this will only be realized if the bulls can overcome selling pressure near the $67,063 level.
Based on the volume profile, a lot of bearish hands wait to interact with Bitcoin price near the aforementioned level, shown by the gray spikes on the volume profile.
A decisive candlestick close above the $67,063 level on the one-day time frame would set the pace for a continuation to the $70,000 psychological level. In a highly bullish case, the gains could see BTC ascend to clear the $73,777 all-time high.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also recording higher lows, holding well above the mean level of 50. A higher high above the current RSI position could send the BTC price higher. Notably, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) has also moved into positive territory.
The green AO bars signal that the most recent market momentum is bullish. As it has climbed into positive territory, it suggests that the bullish momentum is strengthening. A stable move above the current support level would signify a change in market structure for the pioneer cryptocurrency.
BTC/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, profit booking could see Bitcoin price drop below $65,500. If the correction extends, only a candlestick close below $57,500, and effectively a lower low below the May 1 bottom would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Cryptocurrency metrics FAQs
The developer or creator of each cryptocurrency decides on the total number of tokens that can be minted or issued. Only a certain number of these assets can be minted by mining, staking or other mechanisms. This is defined by the algorithm of the underlying blockchain technology. Since its inception, a total of 19,445,656 BTCs have been mined, which is the circulating supply of Bitcoin. On the other hand, circulating supply can also be decreased via actions such as burning tokens, or mistakenly sending assets to addresses of other incompatible blockchains.
Market capitalization is the result of multiplying the circulating supply of a certain asset by the asset’s current market value. For Bitcoin, the market capitalization at the beginning of August 2023 is above $570 billion, which is the result of the more than 19 million BTC in circulation multiplied by the Bitcoin price around $29,600.
Trading volume refers to the total number of tokens for a specific asset that has been transacted or exchanged between buyers and sellers within set trading hours, for example, 24 hours. It is used to gauge market sentiment, this metric combines all volumes on centralized exchanges and decentralized exchanges. Increasing trading volume often denotes the demand for a certain asset as more people are buying and selling the cryptocurrency.
Funding rates are a concept designed to encourage traders to take positions and ensure perpetual contract prices match spot markets. It defines a mechanism by exchanges to ensure that future prices and index prices periodic payments regularly converge. When the funding rate is positive, the price of the perpetual contract is higher than the mark price. This means traders who are bullish and have opened long positions pay traders who are in short positions. On the other hand, a negative funding rate means perpetual prices are below the mark price, and hence traders with short positions pay traders who have opened long positions.
