Bitcoin price breached $65,500 on Wednesday with a god candle after US April CPI data.

Bullish momentum continues to grow with higher lows on daily RSI chart.

Futures exchange CME plans to launch Bitcoin trading, platform could boost mainstream adoption.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) price could have more tailwinds to propel further upside amid reports that the world's largest futures exchange wants in on the BTC cake following the landmark approval of ETFs in January.

Daily digest market movers: CME Group capitalizes on surging Bitcoin demand on Wall Street

The World’s largest futures exchange, CME Group, is planning to launch Bitcoin trading on its platform, Financial Times reports.

The Chicago-based financial services company is looking to capitalize on the burgeoning demand for BTC this year among Wall Street institutions. The money managers are progressively looking to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency sector through the recently approved exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Citing people familiar with the matter, the report reveals that the CME Group has been in talks with traders looking to buy and sell Bitcoin on a regulated marketplace.

While the plan is still in the works, actualization would have bullish implications for crypto, including promoting mainstream adoption. Other value additions include investors being able to place basis trades easily.

This is a strategy where an investor seeks to profit from the price difference between a cryptocurrency and its corresponding futures contract. Notably, the CME Group already hosts trading in BTC futures. Basis trading, therefore, involves borrowing money to sell futures while buying the underlying asset and extracting gains from the small gap between the two.

The allure of BTC comes courtesy of ETFs with some of the world’s largest financial institutions already turning from Bitcoin skeptics into advocates. Among them:

Wells Fargo now holds Grayscale's spot Bitcoin ETF, joining the trend of institutional adoption.

Susquehanna International Group holds $1.8 billion in Bitcoin ETFs.

State of Wisconsin Investment Board (SWIB) invested $162 million in Bitcoin ETFs, making it the first state institution to go public with spot BTC ETF holdings.

JPMorgan, the largest bank in the US, has disclosed holdings in spot Bitcoin ETFs, per SEC filing.

Millennium Management discloses $2 billion spot Bitcoin ETF portfolio.

However, based on reported 13F disclosures, BlackRock’s IBIT holders have set a record. It boasts 414 institutional holders.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs continue to shape and accelerate the market. Reports indicate that the investment product saw up to $303 million in inflows on Wednesday, following a slow few weeks.

Technical analysis: A flip of $67,063 into support could send Bitcoin price to $73,777 ATH

Bitcoin price bullish bias remains intact as it continues to hold above the $65,500 threshold. The odds continue to favor the upside, but this will only be realized if the bulls can overcome selling pressure near the $67,063 level.

Based on the volume profile, a lot of bearish hands wait to interact with Bitcoin price near the aforementioned level, shown by the gray spikes on the volume profile.

A decisive candlestick close above the $67,063 level on the one-day time frame would set the pace for a continuation to the $70,000 psychological level. In a highly bullish case, the gains could see BTC ascend to clear the $73,777 all-time high.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also recording higher lows, holding well above the mean level of 50. A higher high above the current RSI position could send the BTC price higher. Notably, the Awesome Oscillator (AO) has also moved into positive territory.

The green AO bars signal that the most recent market momentum is bullish. As it has climbed into positive territory, it suggests that the bullish momentum is strengthening. A stable move above the current support level would signify a change in market structure for the pioneer cryptocurrency.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, profit booking could see Bitcoin price drop below $65,500. If the correction extends, only a candlestick close below $57,500, and effectively a lower low below the May 1 bottom would invalidate the bullish thesis.