GBP/USD Current price: 1.3493
- UK PM Boris Johnson announced tier-four restrictions for London and Southeast England.
- Brexit talks stuck over differences in fisheries and a level playing field.
- GBP/USD shows no signs of an upcoming decline, but Brexit rules.
The GBP/USD pair fell to 1.3407 on Friday, retreating further from the year’s peak at 1.3624. The pair recovered roughly 100 pips ahead of the daily close, ending the week with substantial gains. The pound’s behavior is dictated by Brexit-related headlines, as negotiations continue with a few days to go to the final deadline. Market players are hoping a decision will be made this week ahead of Christmas, although weekend news seem discouraging as trade talks are still stuck. Differences remain not only around fisheries but also on the level playing field.
On Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved London and areas of Southeast England into tier-four level of restrictions, amid a new variant of the coronavirus, which seems to be much more contagious. Johnson said that there’s no reason to believe the vaccine will be any less effective against it. Still, discouraging news may push sterling lower at the weekly opening. The UK won’t publish macroeconomic data this Monday.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is losing bullish potential but remains far from bearish, according to the daily chart. In the mentioned time-frame, technical indicators have turned modestly lower but hold near weekly highs. The 20 SMA keeps advancing below the current level and above the longer ones, reflecting buyers’ conviction. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is seesawing around a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators corrected extreme overbought conditions to pare their slumps within neutral levels.
Support levels: 1.3485 1.3430 1.3370
Resistance levels: 1.3540 1.3590 1.3640
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD battles 1.35 as intense Brexit talks continue
GBP/USD has is battling 1.35 as Brexit talks continue despite differences. Fishing remains the main obstacle in what is described as the "moment of truth." UK retail sales beat expectations and US fiscal stimulus talks are eyed.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.2250 as
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2250 The greenback is rising amid pre-holiday profit-taking and a lack of closure on Brexit and US stimulus talks.
XAU/USD stuck in the $1880s amid conflicting forces
Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices have remained largely rangebound thus far this Friday and have for the most part stuck within $1880-$1890 parameters. On the day, the precious metal trades with minor losses of around $2 or 0.1%.
How to trade the Christmas period
Christmas is almost upon us. Many of us will be taking a welcome break from the trading screens. But the Forex market never sleep! The common question I get asked at this time of the year is how will the conditions change and how best to trade the festive season?
Dollar Index Price Analysis: Off 32-month lows, eyes oversold bounce
The dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against majors, is currently trading near 89.90, having hit a 32-month low of 89.73 on Thursday. The 15-minute and hourly charts show a bullish divergence of the Relative Strength Index (RSI). Meanwhile, the 4-hour chart RSI is hovering in oversold territory below 30.