GBP/USD consolidates weekly gains, holds above 1.3000 on Wednesday.

The US Dollar struggles to stage a decisive rebound.

Benchmark revision to Nonfarm Payrolls and FOMC Minutes coming up later in the day.

GBP/USD preserved its bullish momentum and advanced to its highest level since July 2023 at 1.3052 on Tuesday. The pair edges slightly lower in the European session on Wednesday but stays afloat above 1.3000.

Euro PRICE This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.87% -0.64% -1.15% -0.57% -1.06% -1.57% -1.22% EUR 0.87% 0.15% -0.24% 0.32% -0.28% -0.87% -0.38% GBP 0.64% -0.15% -0.55% 0.12% -0.44% -0.95% -0.53% JPY 1.15% 0.24% 0.55% 0.51% 0.04% -0.33% -0.22% CAD 0.57% -0.32% -0.12% -0.51% -0.53% -0.93% -0.69% AUD 1.06% 0.28% 0.44% -0.04% 0.53% -0.44% -0.10% NZD 1.57% 0.87% 0.95% 0.33% 0.93% 0.44% 0.38% CHF 1.22% 0.38% 0.53% 0.22% 0.69% 0.10% -0.38% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar (USD) fuelled another leg higher in GBP/USD on Tuesday. Although Wall Street's main indexes trades mixed after the opening bell, falling US Treasury bond yields forced the USD to stay on the back foot.

Early Wednesday, US stock index futures trade virtually unchanged on the day, pointing to a neutral market mood.

During the American trading hours on Wednesday, The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) will release the preliminary estimate of the annual benchmark revision to Nonfarm Payrolls in the 12 months to March. A significant downward revision could feed into uncertainty over the labor market outlook and make it difficult for the USD to find demand. On the flip side, an upward revision could trigger a rebound in the USD with the immediate reaction and cause GBP/USD to correct lower.

Later in the day, the Federal Reserve will release the minutes of the July 30-31 policy meeting. In the post-meeting press conference, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted that there was a "real discussion" about reducing the policy rate in July.

GBP/USD Technical Analysis

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the 4-hour chart stays above 70, suggesting that GBP/USD remains overbought despite the pullback seen earlier in the day.

On the downside, 1.3000 (psychological level, static level) aligns as immediate support before 1.2980 (20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA), the lower limit of the ascending regression channel). A daily close below the latter could attract technical sellers and open the door for an extended correction toward 1.2900 (psychological level, static level).

In case GBP/USD clears 1.3045 (static level), it could face next resistance at 1.3070 (upper limit of the ascending channel) before targeting 1.3100 (psychological level, static level).