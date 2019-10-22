GBP/USD Current Price: 1.2892
- UK MPs rejected PM Johnson’s proposed timetable in an attempt to delay Brexit.
- EU’s representatives have now to announce which kind of extension they would grant.
- GBP/USD bearish case firmer on a break below 1.2860, post-decision low.
The GBP/USD pair plunged to the 1.2860 price zone after the UK Parliament voted in favor of the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, but rejected PM Johnson’s proposed timetable that would have forced MPs to pass legislation within the next three day. Right after the vote, PM Johnson said that it would pull the UK from the EU by October 31, making no mention to an upcoming election.
A PM spokesman later said that Johnson’s next step would be having talks with EU leaders and ask them not to extend the October 31 date, although hinting his open to a short extension. The never ending-Brexit soup continues, with more Parliament discussions scheduled for Wednesday. Next market’s big reaction will probably be linked to whatever EU representatives announce next.
GBP/USD short-term technical outlook
The GBP/USD pair is trading near its daily lows, although a bearish continuation needs further confirmation in the short-term, as, in the 4-hour chart, it has broken below its 20 SMA for the first time in almost two weeks. At the same time, technical indicators have turned sharply lower, now challenging their midlines, not yet within negative levels. A recovery, however, seems unlikely in the current scenario. A break below 1.2860 will lift odds of a bearish continuation in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 1.2860 1.2820 1.2785
Resistance levels: 1.2910 1.2950 1.2990
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at daily lows, dragged by Sterling
Turmoil around Brexit and the absence of any other relevant catalyst weighs on the common currency, EUR/USD battling with 1.1120.
GBP/USD loses 1.2900 as Parliament says “NO”
The UK Parliament has rejected PM Johnson’s time table, lifting odds of an upcoming election in the kingdom. Volatile trading ahead of more clarity as the drama continues.
USD/JPY holds steady above mid-108.00s
The USD/JPY pair failed to capitalize on the early uptick to multi-day tops and is currently placed at the lower end of its daily trading range, just above mid-108.00s.
Top 3 price prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: CFTC takes a surprisingly bold step to move cryptos forward
The CFTC is open to Ethereum futures without anyone picking-up the ball. XRP is currently the only bullish option currently in the Top Three. Current volatility levels have last been seen in May.
Gold heads higher as Brexit uncertainty prevails over trade-deal hopes
In the final hour of trade on Wall Street, spot gold was moving in on the 1490 level, trading higher by 0.22% having travelled between a low of $1480.91 and a high of $1489.04.