GBP/USD analysis: nearing this year's high, 1.3180 next bullish target
GBP/USD Current price: 1.3114
The GBP/USD pair settles above the 1.3100, its highest for the week, compliments to a neutral Fed monetary policy statement. The pair recovered from a daily low of 1.2998, achieved early London. UK data released this Wednesday failed to boost the Pound as the preliminary Q2 GDP figures were soft, as expected. The kingdom is estimated to have grew by 0.3% in the three months to June, with the annual rate resulting then at 1.7%. While the figures were in-line with market's forecast, were also supportive of the current on-hold stance of the BOE, cooling further hopes for a rate hike in the UK. After the release, Finance Minister Hammond, said that while the UK can be proud of the continued growth seen over the past four years, they now need to focus on "restoring productivity growth to deliver higher wages and living standards for people across the country." Anyway, gains came as usual on the back of dollar's broad weakness, with the pair now poised to challenge its yearly high, set this July at 1.3125. The 4 hours chart shows that the price has accelerated above a now bullish 20 SMA, whilst the RSI indicator advances around 69, although the Momentum indicator remains flat within positive territory, all of which supports some further gains ahead. A break above the mentioned yearly high exposes the 1.3180 price zone, where the pair has multiple daily highs and lows from August/September 2016.
Support levels: 1.3090 1.3050 1.3010
Resistance levels: 1.3125 1.3180 1.3230
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.