GBP/CHF stays above the upper end of a sideways range

GBP/CHF traded higher on Wednesday after it hit support at 1.2310. However, the advance stayed limited below yesterday’s beak of 1.2350. In the bigger picture, after hitting resistance near 1.2370 on December 23rd, the pair entered a small consolidation phase but remained above the upper end of a recent sideways range. Therefore, we see chances for the bulls to wake up again soon.
We could see them overcoming yesterday’s high at 1.2350 and targeting the peak of December 23rd, at 1.2370, but the break above that hurdle is the move that could unlock a stronger bullish force. Such a break could pave the way towards the 1.2425 zones, which provided support back on November 19th and 25th, the break of which could extend the advance towards the high of November 25th, at 1.2475.
Shifting attention to our short-term oscillators, we see that the RSI rebounded after hitting support at its 50 lines, while the MACD, although slightly below its trigger line, is positive and looks able to turn up again. Both indicators detect upside speed and support the notion for further advances in this exchange rate.
On the downside, a break back below 1.2290 is likely to signal the rate’s return back within the sideways range that was in place from November 30th until December 23rd. We will consider the outlook to have changed back to neutral, with the likelihood of experiencing further declines within the range. The first stop could be the low of December 22nd, at 1.2238, or an intraday swing low of the day before, at 1.2217. If neither territory is able to stop the slide, then we could see extensions towards the 1.2175 zone.
The content we produce does not constitute investment advice or investment recommendation (should not be considered as such) and does not in any way constitute an invitation to acquire any financial instrument or product. JFD Group, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees are not liable for any damages that may be caused by individual comments or statements by JFD Group analysts and assumes no liability with respect to the completeness and correctness of the content presented. The investor is solely responsible for the risk of his investment decisions. Accordingly, you should seek, if you consider appropriate, relevant independent professional advice on the investment considered. The analyses and comments presented do not include any consideration of your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances or needs. The content has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements for financial analyses and must therefore be viewed by the reader as marketing information. JFD Group prohibits the duplication or publication without explicit approval.
68.02% of the retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please read the full Risk Disclosure: https://www.jfdbank.com/en/legal/risk-disclosure
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rebounds above 1.1300 as dollar loses strength
EUR/USD gained traction after dropping toward 1.1270 during the European trading hours and turned positive on the day above 1.1300. The dollar seems to have lost its strength but rising US T-bond yields could help the currency stay resilient against its major rivals in the second half of the day.
GBP/USD advances to mid-1.3400s following earlier decline
GBP/USD came within a touching distance of 1.3400 earlier in the day but managed to reverse its direction. With the greenback coming under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session, the pair is posting small gains around 1.3450.
Gold drops below $1,800 pressured by rising US T-bond yields
After spending the Asian session in a tight range above $1,800, gold came under renewed bearish pressure and started to decline toward $1,790. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield is holding in the positive territory on Wednesday, not allowing XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Ethereum price flashes bullish technical signal as ETH offers hope of recovery
Ethereum price has continued to consolidate in a continuation pattern since early December. A technical indicator suggests that ETH could be ready for a bounce. Ethereum could surge 22% if the token slices above $4,099.
US Consumer Inflation in 2022: The uninvited guest takes up residence Premium
Inflation hit the American economy like a bolt from the blue in 2021. In January consumer prices were trundling along at 1.4% a year. COVID-19, lockdowns, supply and labor shortages and government liquidity are culprits.