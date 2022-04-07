EURUSD 177 Weekly pips = 44 pips per day, 2.95 pips per hour.

SPX 143 points = 35 points per day, 2.39 Per Hour.

GBPUSD 119 = 29.75 per day, 2.06 per hour.

AUDUSD 185 pips, 46 pips per day, 3.08 Per hour.

EURUSD Per 24 Hours = roughly 60 ish pips and beats 44 pip average.

GBPJPY 192 weekly = 48 pips per day, 3.2 per hour.

GBPNZD 278 weekly = 69 per day, 4.63 per hour.

NZDUSD 143 weekly = 35 per day, 2.78 per hour.

EURUSD AUDUSD GBPJPY GBPNZD Beats SPX 500.

SPX Beats GBPUSD.

NZDUSD Maintains perfect paces to SPX and fairly common week to week.

EURAUD Big winner last weeks, 436 weekly.

109 pips per day, 7.26 per hour.

GBPNZD Beats by 2.5 X and SPX by 3 X.

USDJPY 171 weekly = 42 per day, 2.85 Per hour.

Beats SPX barely by 7 pips daily.

USDCAD 164 weekly, 41 pips per day or 2.73 pips per hour.

EURJPY 129 weekly = 32 pips per day or 2.15 pips per hour.

GBPAUD 333 = 83 pips per day or 5.5 pips per hour.

EUR/USD for FED =1.0878 – 1.0928 or 60 pips. Morning trade yesterday morning = 1.0873 to 1.0937.

EUR/USD traded almost the exact same range as morning trade and for Fed release.

10 year yield 0.289 or 0.07 per day and 0.0048 per hour.

Gold 1943 - 1916. Not worth troubles. Silver 25 to 24 also not worth trouble. Remember Gold? Greatest bull market in our lifetime.

Gold last 2 year range 1600 - 2000's or 400 points. Gold 3 years 1500-2100s or 600 points.

EUR/GBP 116 weekly or 29 points per day and 1.9 pips per hour.

Per day or 24 Hours = 5pm -5pm EST. Points per day doesn't mean American market trading exclusively but normally a combination of American and Europe trade. Per day factored by American markets only brings down the average slightly.

Factored over 4 days trade. What changes to not include Friday? Nothing. Factored from pre 2018 and 2016 = Triple to 4 x for the averages.