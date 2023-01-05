Retailers have been among the names lifting the FTSE 100 to a new multi-month high, while the dollar has been bolstered by some good jobs data.
FTSE 100 soars to new eight-month high
“The FTSE 100 ended 2022 as one of the best-performing indices, and it has started 2023 well too. Today has seen retailers at the head of the charge as Next pulls its usual trick of beating cautious estimates. This has seen Associated British Foods, Frasers Group and JD Sports make gains, although Next remains at the top of the pile with a 7% bounce. Investors, it seems, are keen to find havens away from the carnage in tech stocks, and the FTSE 100 is a prime candidate for this, given that only Ocado would really be accorded the moniker of a ‘tech stock’.”
Sharp ADP rise boosts dollar
“The dollar has been in search of a reason to rally, since yesterday’s Fed minutes didn’t really provide anything new. Today’s ADP payroll report, which smashed expectations and pointed towards signs of sharp wage growth, was just the ticket, although a rally of more than just a few days will need much more strong data, given how the Fed’s tightening is expected to reach its apogee in the next few months.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
