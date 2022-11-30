The FTSE 100 has fought its way to a positive showing for the year so far, putting it ahead of other major indices.
FTSE 100 puts in another good performance
“While the UK itself might not have had a golden era in recent months, the FTSE 100 continues to outperform its peers and is now up 1% for the year. Stronger commodity prices have played a big part in helping the index to best its rivals as indices gird themselves for the final run to year-end, and the lack of a major tech sector has no doubt helped too. In tough times, it looks like the solid dividend yields on offer and the index’s undemanding valuation have enticed investors back to the UK market.”
OPEC cut hopes keep oil rising
“Next week seems to be a make or break moment for oil, which has clawed back losses this week. An OPEC production cut hope is the foundation for the move, but that could be just a temporary respite if 2023 really does deliver the recession so many fear is on the way.”
