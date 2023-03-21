EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.0729. At the moment, a consolidation range is forming around this level. We expect the price to escape the range downwards and go on developing the wave to 1.0620. The target is local. After the quotes reach this level, a link of growth to 1.0670 might follow, after which we might see a decline to 1.0515.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 1.2283. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape from the range downwards, a wave of decline might develop to 1.2140. Next, we might see growth to 1.2210 and a decline to 1.2010.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair is forming a consolidation range around 130.96. If the price escapes the range downwards, it might decline to 130.50. And if the price escapes the range upwards, a link of growth to 132.20 might develop. After this level is reached, a structure of decline to 131.31 might develop. Then growth to 132.50 might follow.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues developing a consolidation range above 0.9266. The range might extend downwards to 0.9222. Then growth to 0.9358 and a link of decline to 0.9266 (a test from above) might follow. After the price reaches this level, it might grow to 0.9400.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of a wave of growth to 0.6728. Today the market continues forming a consolidation range under this level. We expect the price to escape it downwards and continue the decline to 0.6645, from where the wave might develop a further decline to 0.6565.
Brent
Brent continues developing a consolidation range around 72.80. Then it might grow to 75.50. After the quotes reach this level, it might form a link of correction to 72.80. Then growth to 78.40 should follow.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes have extended the consolidation range upwards to 2009.00. Today the market has declined to the lower border of the range at 1970.00. We then escape the price to escape the range downwards to 1940.00, from where the range might continue developing to 1893.40.
S&P 500
The stock index continues developing a consolidation range around 3905.5. Today the consolidation range might extend to 4000.0. Then a decline to 3800.0 might follow. And when this level breaks, the wave might continue to 3600.0.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD jumps to 1.0910 as Dollar tumbles after Fed meeting
EUR/USD reached levels above 1.0900 for the first time since early February after rising more than a hundred pips following the Federal Reserve meeting. The US central bank raised rates as expected but signalled it could end the cycle sooner than what was expected weeks ago. As a result, the DXY is falling more than 1%.
GBP/USD hits levels above 1.2300 boosted by Powell
GBP/USD climbed from 1.2240 to 1.2335, reaching the highest level since early February on the back of a sharp decline of the US Dollar. The FOMC raised interest rates by 25 bps. Powell warned that inflation remains high, but markets are not seeing further rate hikes. The DXY is at six-week lows.
Gold soars to $1,978 after Fed raises rates as expected Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,978 during Fed Chair Powell’s press conference and then pulled back. A decline in US yields and broad-based Dollar weakness is offering support to the yellow metal, which is up more than 1% on the day.
Shiba Inu price targets 30% breakout trade which bulls will love to be part off
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price is setting the stage for a breakout trade later in the US session on Wednesday. The chart points to an inflection point with several indicators and bulls need to roll the dice here if they want to use the momentum to their advantage.
BoE Interest Rate Decision Preview: Preparing ground for a rate hike pause in May Premium
The Bank of England (BoE) is seen keeping up its interest rate increases, although at a slower pace in March, as the world battles financial sector risks.