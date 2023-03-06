EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 1.0648. Today a new structure of decline to 1.0570 should start. After this level is reached, a consolidation range should form. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a wave down to 1.0490 should open.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of correction to 1.2048. Today the next structure of decline to 1.1895 should start developing. After this level is reached, a consolidation range is likely to form. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a wave of decline to 1.1800 should open.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a wave of correction to 135.37. Today a structure of growth might develop to 136.50. After this level is reached, a consolidation range is likely to develop. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 137.55 should open.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair continues forming a consolidation range around 0.9418. The range might expand down to 0.9320, from where the quotes might grow to 0.9512. The target is local.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a structure of correction to 0.6773. Today the market is forming a structure of decline to 0.6690. After this level is reached, a consolidation range should form. With an escape downwards, a pathway for a wave of decline to 0.6600 should form.
Brent
Brent has completed a wave of growth to 85.80. Today the market is forming a consolidation range under this level. With an escape downwards, a link of correction to 82.82 might follow. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 88.60 should open. The target is local.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a structure of growth to 1856.33. Today a consolidation range is forming under this level. With an escape upwards, the range might extend to 1862.00. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 1830.46 should open.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a link of correction to 4050.5. Today we expect a decline to 3930.0. After this level is reached, a correction to 3992.0 and a decline to 3805.0 should follow.
