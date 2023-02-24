EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.0577. Today the market might show a link of correction to 1.0637 and then go down to 1.0568. After this level is reached, a new correction to 1.0690 should start.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 1.1991. Today a link of growth to 1.1966 should follow (a test from below). Then the pair should drop to 1.1966, after which a correction should start towards 1.2070.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The currency pair has completed a link of growth to 135.35 and a link of decline to 134.05. Practically, the market has set the borders of a consolidation range. With an escape upwards, the wave of growth should continue to 136.56. With an escape downwards, a correction should develop to 133.33, followed by growth to 136.56.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The currency pair has completed a structure of growth to 0.9347. Today the market is consolidating under this level. With an escape downwards, a correction to 0.9300 should follow. With an escape upwards, the wave should continue to 0.9381.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The currency pair has completed a wave of decline to 0.6781. Today the market is forming a link of growth to 0 6848. This is interpreted as a correction. After it is over, a link of decline to 0.6777 should start.
Brent
Brent has completed a wave of growth to 82.30 and a correction to 81.22. Today a wave of growth should develop to 83.83. Then a correction to 82.15 and growth to 83.73 should follow. The goal is first.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has completed a wave of decline to 1818.00. A link of correction to 1815.00 is not excluded today. After this level is reached, a wave of growth to 1842.00 should start.
S&P 500
The stock index has completed a wave of decline to 3968.8. Today a consolidation range is forming above this level. With an escape upwards, a pathway to 4080.0 should open, followed by a decline to 4026.0. With an escape downwards, a pathway to 3900.0 should open, followed by growth to 3968.8.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
