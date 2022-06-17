EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
The pair has formed w consolidation range around 1.0440 and with an escape upwards suggests a correction to 1.0620. Then the trend is likely to continue down to 1.0380. And if this level is also broken, a pathway to 1.0270 will open.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
The pair got supported at 1.2042 and demonstrated a structure of growth to 1.2400. Practically, the market suggests a correction to 1.2500, followed by a decline to 1.2150. With a breakaway of this level downwards, a pathway down to 1.1818 will open.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
The pair performed a correction wave to 131.53. Today the market is developing a wave of growth to 135.50. After this level is reached, a link of decline to 133.53 can be performed, followed by growth to 136.36.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
The pair has demonstrated a declining wave to 0.9630. Today we expect a link of growth to 0.9811, followed by a decline to 0.9577 and growth to 0.9800. With a breakaway of this level upwards, a pathway to 1.0088 will open.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
The pair completed a wave of correction to 0.7064. Today we expect a declining wave to 0.6950. And with a breakaway of this level down, a pathway to 0.6824 will open.
Brent
Oil has completed correction at 116.50 and is today forming a wave of growth to 122.50, followed by a decline to 119.40 and growth to 129.22 with a probability of further development of the uptrend to 135.00.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold has broken 1835.95 away upwards and suggests a wave of correction to 1866.00, followed by a decline to 1820.00. And if this level also gets broken away down, a wave of decline to 1762.55 might start.
S&P 500
The stock index has expanded the consolidation range down to 3640.0. Today we expect a link of growth to the upper border of the range at 3850.0. Further growth as a correction to 3926.0 is not excluded. Then we will expect a decline to 3750. 0, and if this level is broken away downwards, a pathway down to 3500.0 will open.
Before you enter foreign exchange and stock markets, you have to remember that trading currencies and other investment products is trading in nature and always involves a considerable risk. As a result of various financial fluctuations, you may not only significantly increase your capital, but also lose it completely. Therefore, our clients have to assure RoboForex that they understand all the possible consequences of such risks, they know all the specifics, rules and regulations governing the use of investment products, including corporate events, resulting in the change of underlying assets. Client understands that there are special risks and features that affect prices, exchange rates and investment products.
