EUR/USD, “Euro vs US Dollar”
EURUSD has reached the short-term upside target at 1.1367. Possibly, today the pair may correct towards 1.1300 and then form one more ascending structure with the target at 1.1400.
GBP/USD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
After completing the ascending wave at 1.3504, GBPUSD is falling to break 1.3457 and may later continue trading downwards with the target at 1.3389.
USD/RUB, “US Dollar vs Russian Ruble”
After breaking its range to the upside and reaching 74.08, USDRUB is expected to form a new consolidation range at the highs. After that, the instrument may break this range downwards and fall to reach 73.50. Later, the market may break this level as well and continue falling with the short-term target at 72.72.
USD/JPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY has finished the ascending wave at 115.05; right now, it is consolidating there. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may form one more ascending structure to reach 115.28. After that, the instrument may start another correction with the target at 114.67.
USD/CHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF has completed the descending wave at 0.9129; right now, it is growing towards 0.9218. After that, the instrument may form a new descending structure with the target at 0.9173.
AUD/USD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”
After finishing the ascending wave at 0.7270 along with the descending impulse towards 0.7237, AUDUSD is expected to grow and reach 0.7272. Later, the market may resume trading downwards to break 0.7200 and then continue falling with the target at 0.7171.
Brent
Brent has reached 80.00; right now, it is consolidating below this level. Possibly, today the asset may break the range to the downside and start a new correction towards 74.55. After that, the instrument may resume growing with the target at 84.24.
XAU/USD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
After finishing the correctional structure at 1789.33, Gold is growing and has already reached 1805.00. Possibly, the metal may fall towards 1797.00. After that, the instrument may start another growth to break 1813.15 and then continue trading upwards with the target at 1836.11.
S&P 500
The S&P index is still consolidating around 4800.0 without any specific direction. Today, the asset may grow towards 4845.5 and then form a new descending wave with the target at 4690.0.
Latest Forex Analysis
