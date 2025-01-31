Forecasting the upcoming week: Nonfarm Payrolls and Fedspeak take centre stage

The Greenback managed to resume its weekly uptrend following shifting developments around President Trump’s tariffs plans, while the hawkish hold by the Federal Reserve at its January 29 gathering also added to the uptrend.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) rebounded this week, breaking its two-week losing streak as it carved out a volatile yet upward trajectory. The Greenback's recovery comes amid lingering uncertainty over Trump's trade policies and the Federal Reserve's persistently cautious tone, fueling mixed market sentiment.The ISM Manufacturing PMI will be the salient event on February 3, seconded by Construction Spending, and the final print of the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI. The JOLTs Job Openings follows on February 4 ahead of Factory Orders and the RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism Index. On February 5 comes the weekly Mortgage Applications by MBA, the ADP Employment Change report, the ISM Services PMI, and the final S&P Global Services PMI. Challenger Job Cuts and the weekly Initial Jobless Claims wil be published on February 6, prior to the key Nonfarm Payrolls and the preliminary Michigan Consumer Sentiment, both expected on February 7.
EUR/USD rebounded from weekly lows near 1.0360 on Friday, snapping a four-day losing streak. The pair found renewed support as the US Dollar lost some of its bullish momentum, giving the Euro a chance to recover. The final HCOB Manufacturing PMI in Germany and the euro bloc are expected on February 3, seconded by the advanced Inflation Rate in the euro zone. The final HCOB Services PMIs in the euro bloc and Germany will be released on February 5, along with Producer Prices in the broader euro region. In addition, Factory Orders in Germany, and the HCOB Construction PMI in Germany and the euro area are due on February 6. Closing the week, Germany’s Balance of Trade results and Industrial Production are due.
GBP/USD delivered a choppy performance this week, ultimately settling with marginal losses on the weekly chart. Cable struggled to build on the strong gains of the previous week, as shifting market sentiment and USD dynamics kept its momentum in check. The final S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs are due on February 3 and February 5, respectively. The BoE meeting will take centre stage on February 6, prior to the Halifax House Price Index and the BBA Mortgage Rate, both expected on February 7.
USD/JPY extended its bearish momentum, marking a third straight week of declines as the Japanese yen gained strength. The currency's appreciation was fueled by persistent speculation of further tightening by the BoJ, keeping pressure firmly on the pair. The BoJ Summary of Opinions will kickstart the week on February 3, along with the final Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI. Average Cash Earnings will come on February 5, followed by the final Jibun Bank Services PMI. On February 6 will come the weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures, while Household Spending and the preliminary Coinciden Index and Leading Economic Index are expected on February 7.
Although AUD/USD regained some momentum on Friday, it wasn't enough to salvage the week, ending in negative territory. This marked the end of a two-week winning streak, as bearish pressures ultimately overshadowed the late recovery. Building Permits and Retail Sales are expected on February 3, while the Balance of Trade results are due on February 6.
Anticipating Economic Perspectives: Voices on the Horizon
- The Fed’s Bostic speaks on February 3.
- The Fed’s Musalem, Bostic and Daly will speak on February 4.
- The Fed’s Barkin and Goolsbee are due to speak on February 5.
- The Fed’s Waller and Daly will speak on February 6.
- The BoE’s Pill speaks on February 7.
Central Banks: Upcoming Meetings to Shape Monetary Policies
- The BoE and Banxico will decide on rates on February 6.
- The RBI will meet on February 7.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0400 on Dollar's bounce
The US Dollar regained momentum following the confirmation by the White House of tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, sending EUR/USD back below the key support at 1.0400 the figure.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2400 on stronger Greenback
GBP/USD rapidly faded the move to daily highs and returned to the sub-1.2400 region in response to the sudden rebound in the Greenback on the back of further tariffs headlines.
Gold backs off record highs, retests $2,800
The ongoing bounce in the US Dollar triggers a knee-jerek in Gold prices, slipping back to the $2,800 region per ounce troy following the confirmation of US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.
Altcoins LINK, AVAX and LTC Price Prediction: Double-digit gains ahead
Altcoins Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) prices found support around key levels earlier this week. Their technical outlook shows a bullish picture and hints at double-digit gains ahead.
Week ahead – Nonfarm Payrolls and BoE decision in the spotlight
Dollar continues to be driven by tariff headlines. Nonfarm Payrolls to reshape Fed expectations. BoE to cut by 25bps; focus to fall on forward guidance. Canadian jobs report key for BoC’s next move.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.