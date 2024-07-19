Despite an ugly start to the week, the Greenback eventually managed to make a U-turn and end the week with decent gains along with a modest bounce in US yields. Across the ocean, the ECB delivered a dovish hold, while stubborn UK inflation kicked back expectations of a BoE rate cut in August.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) regained composure towards the end of the week and managed to close above the 104.00 mark. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index is due on July 22, followed by Existing Home Sales on July 23. Mortgage Applications tracked by MBA are expected on July 24, along with advanced Goods Trade Balance, preliminary S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and New Home Sales. Durable Goods Orders and the flash Q2 GDP Growth Rate come on July 25, ahead of Initial Jobless Claims. On July 26, inflation tracked by the PCE takes centre stage, seconded by the final Michigan Consumer Sentiment.
Following three consecutive weekly gains, EUR/USD shed some ground despite advancing well north of 1.0900 earlier in the week. The flash Consumer Confidence gauge comes on July 23 followed by Germany’s GfK Consumer Confidence and preliminary HCOB Manufacturing and Services PMIs in the euro area and Germany. On July 25, the IFO institute will release its Business Climate in Germany.
GBP/USD advanced beyond the key 1.3000 barrier earlier in the week, although the move fizzled out afterwards, leaving spot with marginal losses for the week. In the UK, advanced S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be published on July 24.
USD/JPY retreated for the third week in a row on the back of FX intervention by the MoF/BoJ to support the yen. On July 24, the flash Jibun Bank Manufacturing and Services PMIs are due, while weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures are expected on July 25, and the final Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index are due on July 26.
AUD/USD halted its multi-week steep rebound and retreated in every session this week, breaking below the 0.6700 band on Friday, or two-week lows. The advanced Judo Bank Manufacturing and Services PMIs will be the only release of note in Oz on July 24.
Anticipating Economic Perspectives: Voices on the Horizon
- The Fed’s Bowman and Logan speak on July 24.
- The ECB’s Nagel speaks on July 25.
Central Banks: Upcoming Meetings to Shape Monetary Policies
- The Hungarian central bank (MNB) meets on July 23.
- The BoC will decide on rates on July 24.
- The CBRT will meet on July 25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles to recover above 1.0900 as markets remain cautious
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades below 1.0900 following Thursday's sharp decline. Dovish comments from European Central Bank officials and the risk-averse market atmosphere make it difficult for the pair to stage a rebound on Friday.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2900, looks to post weekly losses
GBP/USD continues to push lower toward 1.2900 in the American session on Friday. Disappointing Retail Sales data from the UK, combined with the US Dollar (USD) recovery amid souring mood, causes the pair to stay under bearish pressure ahead of the weekend.
Gold extends daily slide, trades near $2,400
Gold's correction from the record-high set earlier in the week deepens on Friday. With the US Dollar (USD) benefiting from safe-haven flows and the 10-year US yield holding steady above 4.2%, XAU/USD tests $2,400 and looks to post small weekly losses
Top 10 crypto market movers as Bitcoin and Ethereum hold steady ahead of $1.8 billion options expiry
Bitcoin and Ethereum hold steady above $64,000 and $3,400 as $1.8 billion in options expire on Friday. WazirX hack of $230 million potentially linked to Lazarus Group ushers correction in Shiba Inu, among other assets.
Week ahead – Flash PMIs, US GDP and BoC decision on tap
US data awaited amid overly dovish Fed rate cut bets. July PMIs to reveal how economies entered H2. BoC decides on monetary policy, may cut rates again.