Another strong week for the Greenback left risk-sensitive assets on the defensive, with the central bank's policy divergence narrative remaining the key driver behind the robust advance of the US Dollar.
The Greenback regained further traction and propelled the USD Index (DXY) to fresh seven-week highs just pips short of the 106.00 hurdle. The Chicago Fed National Activity Index, the FHFA House Price Index, and the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence are due on June 25, seconded by MBA’s Mortgage Applications and New Home Sales on June 26. On June 27, the usual Initial Jobless Claims, Durable Goods Orders, advanced Goods Trade Balance, Pending Home Sales, and the final Q1 GDP Growth Rate are all due. Finally, the PCE, Personal Income, Personal Spending, and the final Michigan Consumer Sentiment are all expected on June 28.
EUR/USD ended its third consecutive week of losses in response to the unabated bullish stance in the US Dollar. The IFO Business Climate in Germany comes on June 25, while the GfK Consumer Confidence in Germany is due on June 26. The final Consumer Confidence in the euro area, along with the Economic Sentiment and Industrial Sentiment in the region, will be unveiled on June 27, followed by German Retail Sales and the labour market report on June 28.
A poor second half of the week sentenced GBP/USD to close at four-week lows in the low-1.2600s on the back of the stronger Greenback and the dovish BoE. The UK final Q1 GDP Growth Rate takes centre stage on June 28.
There was no respite to the upside bias in USD/JPY, which advanced to seven-week highs north of the 159.00 barrier as investors continued to assess a dovish BoJ and the Dollar’s rally. The BoJ Summary of Opinions is due on June 24, ahead of the final Coincident Index and the Leading Economic Index on June 25. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment is due on June 27, while the Unemployment Rate, Housing Starts, Retail Sales, and preliminary Industrial Production will all be published on June 28.
Despite losses in the last couple of sessions, AUD/USD managed well to clinch its second straight week of gains, supported by the hawkish stance of the RBA. The Westpac Consumer Confidence Index comes on June 25 ahead of the Westpac Leading Index and the RBA’s Monthly CPI Indicator on June 26. Consumer Inflation Expectations are due on June 27 prior to Housing Credit figures on June 28.
Anticipating Economic Perspectives: Voices on the Horizon
- The Fed’s Waller and Daly speak on June 24 along with the ECB’s Nagel and the BoC’s Macklem
- The Fed’s Bowman and Cook, and the ECB’s Nagel will speak on June 25.
- The RBA’s Kent is expected to speak on June 26.
- The BoE’s Bailey and Hauser speak on June 27
- The Fed’s Barkin and Bowman are due to speak on June 28.
Central Banks: Upcoming Meetings to Shape Monetary Policies
- Banxico, the CBRT, the BSP and the Riksbank will all decide on interest rates on June 27.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 after upbeat US PMI data
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0700 as the US Dollar benefits from upbeat data in the American session. S&P Global reported that the economic activity in the US private sector continued to expand at a robust pace in June.
GBP/USD drops to fresh multi-week low below 1.2650
GBP/USD remains under bearish pressure and trades at its lowest level since mid-May below 1.2650. The stronger-than-forecast Manufacturing and Services PMI data from the US helps the USD hold its ground and causes the pair to stretch lower.
Gold drops below $2,340 as US yields rebound
Gold loses its traction and trades deep in the red below $2,340 in the second half of the day on Friday. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield pushes higher following the upbeat PMI data from the US, weighing on XAU/USD.
Bitcoin retraces to crucial support
Bitcoin price encounters resistance at weekly highs before retracing to seek support at a crucial level, while Ethereum and Ripple align closely with Bitcoin's movements, gearing up to surpass resistance barriers and embark on upward rallies.
Week ahead – US PCE inflation the highlight of a relatively light agenda
Core PCE inflation to test bets of two Fed rate cuts in 2024. Yen awaits BoJ Summary of Opinions, Tokyo CPI. Canadian CPI data also enters the spotlight.