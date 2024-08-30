The Greenback finally managed to regain some composure, strongly bouncing off 13-month lows on the back of renewed downward bias in the risk-linked space, while positive results from the US docket also underpinned the weekly recovery.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) dropped, and rebounded, from levels last seen in the summer in 2023 near 100.50, as investors continued to assess the prospects of lower rates in September amidst a firm economy. The final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI is due on September 3, along with Construction Spending, the RCM/TIPP Economic Optimism Index, and the always-relevant ISM Manufacturing PMI. The weekly Mortgage Applications tracked by MBA comes first on September 4, seconded by Balance of Trade results, JOLTs Job Openings, Factory Orders, the EIA’s report on US crude oil inventories, and the Fed’s Beige Book. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims, the ADP Employment Change, the final S&P Global Services PMI, and the ISM Services PMI are all due on September 5. Finally, the crucial Nonfarm Payrolls, and the Unemployment Rate will be unveiled on September 6.
EUR/USD extended its rejection from 2024 peaks around the 1.1200 region, revisiting the 1.1040 zone amidst a multi-day pullback towards the end of the week. HCOB will release the final Manufacturing PMI for Germany and the euro zone on September 2, and will then publish the final Services PMI on September 4, followed by Producer Prices in the euro area. Factory Orders in Germany will be published on September 5, along with the HCOB Construction PMI in Germany and the broader euro zone, and Retail Sales in the EMU. On September 6, Germany’s Balance of Trade results are due, seconded by EMU’s third estimate of the Q2 GDP Growth Rate.
GBP/USD could not sustain the move to fresh tops north of the 1.3200 hurdle and succumbed to the weekly U-turn in the Greenback. The final S&P Global Manufacturing PMI comes on September 2, followed by the BRC Retail Sales Monitor on September 3. The final S&P Global Services PMI is due on September 4, along with New Car Sales, and the S&P Global Construction PMI. The release of the Halifax House Price Index will close the UK docket on September 6.
USD/JPY ended the week with decent gains in combination with rising US yields and further improvement in the US Dollar. Capital Spending figures and the final Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI will be unveiled on September 2. The final Jibun Bank Services PMI is expected on September 4, while Average Cash Earnings and Foreign Bond Investment figures are due on September 5. On September 6, Household Spending, and the advanced Coincident Index and Leading Economic Index are next on tap on September 6.
Quite a volatile week saw AUD/USD finally surpassing the 0.6800 barrier, although the move dissipated somehow later. On September 2, the final Judo Bank Manufacturing PMI comes first ahead of preliminary Building Permits, and Commodity prices. Quarterly Current Account results are due on September 3, ahead of the Ai Group Industry Index, the final Judo Bank Services PMI, and Q2 GDP Growth Rate, all expected on September 4. The Balance of Trade data will come on September 5. Home Loans and Investment Lending for Homes will be released on September 6.
Anticipating Economic Perspectives: Voices on the Horizon
- The ECB’s Nagel is due to speak on September 3.
- The RBA’s Bullock speaks on September 5.
- The Fed’s Williams speaks on September 6.
Central Banks: Upcoming Meetings to Shape Monetary Policies
- The BoC, and the NBP will meet on September 4.
- The BNM will decide on rates on September 5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.1100, looks to post weekly losses
EUR/USD continues to trade in a narrow range below 1.1100 and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. Earlier in the day, monthly PCE inflation data from the US came in line with the market expectation, failing to trigger a reaction.
GBP/USD struggles to find a foothold, trades near 1.3150
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory at around 1.3150 on Friday. The US Dollar holds its ground following the July PCE inflation data and doesn't allow the pair to stage a rebound heading into the weekend.
Gold retreats toward $2,500 ahead of the weekend
Gold stays under modest bearish pressure and declines toward $2,500 in the American session on Friday. The 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges higher toward 3.9% after US PCE inflation data, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Week ahead – Investors brace for NFP amid Fed rate cut speculation
Here comes another NFP week, with investors eagerly awaiting the results as they try to discern the size and pace of the Fed’s forthcoming rate cuts. The weaker than expected July numbers triggered market turbulence, instilling fears about a potential recession in the US.
Easing Eurozone inflation to back an ECB rate cut in September Premium
Eurostat will publish the preliminary estimate of the August Eurozone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices on Friday, and the anticipated outcome will back up the case for another European Central Bank interest rate cut when policymakers meet in September.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.