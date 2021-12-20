Oil
Oil prices have been declining over the past few days as investors fear that rising coronavirus cases are likely to dent demand in coming months as countries move to raise restrictions to combat the number of infections from climbing even further. In Britain, Denmark, and South Africa, cases of the new strain are doubling every two days. Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, warned on Thursday that more restrictions would most likely be imposed in the coming days. Similarly, in the United States, companies have postponed employees' coming back to the workplace until cases show a declining trajectory.
However, despite market sentiment dropping ahead of the holidays, financial institutions expect demand to rebound in 2022 and oil prices to return to their rising trend. According to Goldman Sachs, the Omicron variant has had a narrow impact on mobility and projects demand for crude oil to shatter historical peaks over the next two years.
Gold
The precious metal performed well last week, breaking through the critical $1,800 level on Friday, as investors shifted to the safe haven commodity, which acts as a hedge against inflation and increased volatility in financial markets. The United States' economy is expected to slow down in the first quarter of 2022, causing stock markets to correct and investors to shift their capital out of equity markets and into gold. However, as the Fed moves to raise interest rates, the outlook for gold is likely to be bearish. Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding the precious metal, lowering its price.
THE ABOVE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND NOT TO BE CONSTRUED AS SPECIFIC TRADING ADVICE. RESPONSIBILITY FOR TRADE DECISIONS IS SOLELY WITH THE READER
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers around 1.1250 as Omicron fears weigh on yields, USD
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250, attempting a tepid recovery amid risk aversion. The market mood sours amid Omicron woes, disappointment over US stimulus and Fed-rate-hike concerns. The US Treasury yields refresh two-week low, capping the US dollar's upside.
GBP/USD eases below 1.3200 amid Brexit, Omicron risks
GBP/USD is dropping below 1.3200, undermined by the downbeat market mood. The UK Omicron covid spread weigh down on cable despite the BOE rate hike. UK’s Brexit Minister Frost resigned while PM Johnson considers restrictions but Chancellor Sunak resists.
Gold cheers flight to safety, key levels to watch
Gold price underpinned by the risk-off mood as US’ Manchin rejects BBB. Treasury yields keep falling, caps the US dollar’s upside despite risk-aversion.
Crypto market in shambles as BTC consolidates
BTC price is moving sideways, trapped between crucial weekly moving averages. This consolidation has had a positive knock-on effect on ETH price which is setting up a bullish pattern.
Wall Street Week Ahead: All aboard, last chance for the Santa rally
Equity markets remain in a state of flux as we approach the final full week of the year. The traditional Christmas lunch season is curtailed, so next week may see some activity.