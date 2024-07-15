Five fundamentals for the week: Markets set to move on Trump fallout, ECB, US Retail Sales, more

- The fallout from the failed assassination attempt on Trump's life will continue to rock markets.
- US Retail Sales are set to give an indication of a potential slowdown in the world's largest economy.
- Officials at the European Central Bank are poised to resist calls for further rate cuts.
"Donald Trump was shot" – the shocking reports from Pennsylvania reverberated across markets and will likely continue doing so. Investors will also watch for further signs of slowdown and European defiance. Here are the three key events to watch.
1) Trump assassination attempt fallout
Former US President Donald Trump incurred a minor injury in an assassination attempt that took the life of one member of the public. This horrible political violence left America shocked and also moved markets. More is in store.
Trump is set to benefit politically in the presidential race due to sympathy and the rallying of undecided voters. The 45th occupant of the White House is already on course to win incumbent Joe Biden, according to various polls.
Odds of winning the elections. Source: Real Clear Politics
That could also impact Republican candidates down the ballot, implying recapturing Congress and allowing the GOP to pass tax cuts. That would lift the deficit.
Increased debt means more bond issuance, lifting yields and benefiting the US Dollar. In addition, more money in Americans' pockets means higher inflation, forcing the Federal Reserve (Fed) to leave interest rates higher for longer – weighing on stocks and Gold.
After markets opened with a Sunday gap, what's next? I expect investors to remain glued to opinion polls, suggesting how much the terrible assassination attempt benefited Trump. In case he gets a boost, current trends would continue.
However, there is a greater chance that markets reverse the initial moves. After all, the elections are only in November, and the new administration takes over only in January. Many things could change until then.
2) Powell's speech may provide commentary on fresh inflation data
Monday, 16:00 GMT. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell gave lengthy testimonies to Congress last week, so can he say something new? Yes, as it will be his first public appearance since the Consumer Price Index (CPI) came out on Thursday. Moreover, he will face questions from the audience.
If Powell sounds more upbeat on recent developments, stocks and Gold could advance, while the US Dollar would struggle. But by repeating his stance that the Fed needs more data to be confident about inflation, the opposite would happen.
3) US Retail Sales may surprise with some strength
Tuesday, 12:30. Never underestimate the US consumer – this adage tends to prevail, but not always. Recent economic data has leaned toward weakness, depicting a "soft landing." This is perfect for stocks.
The upcoming Retail Sales report for June is set to show a minor drop in consumption, which is some two-thirds of the US economy. I expect a modest upside surprise, which would boost the US Dollar, while weighing on Gold and stocks.
However, if the surprise is not major, the impact may be short-lived. The data could serve as an opportunity to go against the trend. Markets tend to reverse when figures do not exceed the range. Moreover, Retail Sales figures are prone to significant revisions.
A considerable surprise, such as an increase of over 0.5% or a drop of such a magnitude, would already last a day or so before other events rock markets.
4) UK CPI set to remain low, moving other assets
Wednesday, 6:00 GMT. Will the Bank of England (BoE) cut rates in August? Markets are convinced that the next "Super Thursday" is when it will make its first move, but the evidence is critical.
The economic calendar points to holding at 2% in June, on target and good news for policymakers.
UK CPI. Source: FXStreet.
Investors will also watch core CPI, which came out at 3.5% and is expected to stubbornly stick to that level. A drop in both figures would hit the Pound and also drag the Euro marginally lower. An upside surprise in any of these figures would do the opposite.
Inflation is falling worldwide, and any development in the UK, a large, open economy, will be watched elsewhere.
5) European Central Bank to hold interest rates
Thursday 12:15 GMT, press conference at 12:45. The European Central Bank (ECB) cut interest rates in June, the first move since 2019. However, that move was dubbed a "hawkish cut" – policymakers stressed the economy is improving and that the loosening is not the beginning of a rate-cutting cycle.
Eurozone interest rates. Source: ECB.
With a defiant approach priced, I expect the Euro to slide on any comments suggesting the battle against inflation is done. There is a good chance that ECB President Christine Lagarde would pat herself and her colleagues on the back. Even if she refrains from promising a rate cut in September, the Euro could suffer.
It is essential to note that there are growing expectations for the Fed to reduce borrowing costs in September, and once again, despite denials, the ECB is heavily influenced by US monetary policy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900 ahead of Powell speech
EUR/USD fluctuates slightly above 1.0900 after erasing the bearish opening gap. The positive opening in Wall Street makes it difficult for the US Dollar to gather strength and helps the pair hold its ground ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech at the Economic Club of Washington.
GBP/USD struggles to clear 1.3000, eyes on Fed Chairman Powell
GBP/USD finds it difficult to build on the previous week's gains and trades below 1.3000 on Monday. Investors refrain from taking large positions ahead of Fed Chairman Powell's speech and allow the pair to stay in its daily range.
Gold climbs above $2,420 following earlier decline
Gold regains its traction and trades in positive territory slightly above $2,420 after dropping toward $2,400 at the beginning of the week. Investors await Fed Chairman Powell's appearance at the Economic Club of Washington.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP what to expect as SEC executive says Howey test applies to cryptos
Bitcoin trades above $62,500 on Monday, sustains above key support as head of US SEC enforcement division says Howey test applies to cryptos. Ethereum and XRP trade above key support, extending gains by nearly 3% on the day.
Five fundamentals for the week: Markets set to move on Trump fallout, ECB, US Retail Sales, more Premium
"Donald Trump was shot" – the shocking reports from Pennsylvania reverberated across markets and will likely continue doing so. Investors will also watch for further signs of slowdown and European defiance. Here are the three key events to watch.