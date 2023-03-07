Disenchanting growth target from China was expected to keep the oil bears in charge of the market, but the 100-DMA got surprisingly cleared to the upside yesterday.
Stocks closed flat and the dollar softened. The Aussie fell after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) announced 25bp hike and the EURUSD flirted with the 1.07 mark.
Today, all eyes and all ears are on Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell and what he thinks about the latest set of economic data.
Since the latest FOMC meeting, we saw a blowout NFP number, an uptick in inflation figures, lower-than-expected decline in the S&P500 earnings, and overall encouraging economic activity data.
The S&P500 is above 4000 into Powell’s testimony, and the dollar is soft. Could Jay Powell reverse that?
