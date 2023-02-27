The January snapshot of monetary policy at work continues to show that tightening efforts are having a clear effect on money supply and private-sector borrowing, which will have a dampening impact on economic growth and inflation in 2023. We consider the impact of the hike cycle an underappreciated downside to economic activity for this year.
Looking at the January numbers in more detail, we see continued rapid declines in the growth of the money supply. Broad money (M3) grew by 3.5% year-on-year, down from 4.1% in January. The more narrow money aggregate M1, which is considered to be a good leading indicator of economic activity, contracted for the first time in the history of the series, by -0.7%.
Business (non-financial corporate) borrowing saw a sharp contraction in December and stagnated at that level in January (month-on-month growth of 0%). Business borrowing continued to remain strong in the second half of 2022 as working capital needs caused lending to surge, but we now see a correction that is more in line with recession worries and higher rates as supply chain problems are fading.
Household borrowing slightly ticked up in January but remains on a strong downward trend. Year-on-year growth rates fell from 3.8 to 3.6% as borrowing demand for house purchases continues to weaken. The monthly growth rate is just 0.2% at the moment.
Overall, this shows that the impact of monetary tightening is steady so far and is set to continue from here on. The ECB's own bank lending survey indicated a further tightening of credit standards and weaker demand for borrowing going forward. Also, the bank will start quantitative tightening in March, which will have a further dampening effect on the money supply. With more interest rate hikes to come, expect the impact of tightening efforts on economic activity to be felt more as 2023 progresses.
Read the original analysis: Eurozone monetary tightening progresses at the start of the year
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.0550 after US data
EUR/USD has gathered recovery momentum and climbed above 1.0550 in the early American session on Monday. After the data from the US showed that Durable Goods Orders declined at a stronger pace than expected in January, the US Dollar started to weaken against its rivals.
GBP/USD recovers above 1.2000 amid renewed USD weakness
GBP/USD has extended its rebound and climbed above 1.2000 on Monday. The risk-positive market environment on heightened optimism about an EU-UK agreement on the Northern Ireland protocol and the renewed US Dollar weakness seem to be helping the pair edge higher.
Gold edges higher, trades above $1,810 as US yields decline
Gold price edged higher and advanced beyond $1,810 in the second half of the day on Monday. Following the disappointing Durable Goods Orders data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.9%, allowing XAU/USD to gain traction.
Bitcoin price continuous sell-off toward $22,000 as trading week kicks off where it ended last week
BTC cannot bank on headlines this Monday that a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations has happened. Markets would rather continue their sell-off, which ended on Friday at the end of the official trading week.
LI stock advances 6% on Q4 beat, explosive growth
Li Auto is experiencing explosive growth. The automaker sold $2.5 billion worth of vehicles in the fourth quarter, which amounted to a 66% increase over the prior year's period.