After two days of going lower, EURUSD is rising on Wednesday.

USDJPY also climbs higher, trying to reach the 139 resistance.

EURAUD escapes to the upside from the mid-term sideways trend. That is a strong buy.

Gold drops below the 38,2% Fibonacci.

Indices extend the bearish correction. Sellers are currently intensifying their efforts.

GBPJPY currently trades below the combination of horizontal and dynamic support. Breakout to the upside will give a strong buy signal.

USDCHF defends key long-term support. That may start a new bullish wave.

The same things are happening on the EURGBP.

Oil drops to new long-term lows but buyers are currently trying to create a hammer candle, which would be a good base for a bullish counterattack.