In today’s Trader’s Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz discovered the following unique setups we thought you’d find interesting.
After two days of going lower, EURUSD is rising on Wednesday.
USDJPY also climbs higher, trying to reach the 139 resistance.
EURAUD escapes to the upside from the mid-term sideways trend. That is a strong buy.
Gold drops below the 38,2% Fibonacci.
Indices extend the bearish correction. Sellers are currently intensifying their efforts.
GBPJPY currently trades below the combination of horizontal and dynamic support. Breakout to the upside will give a strong buy signal.
USDCHF defends key long-term support. That may start a new bullish wave.
The same things are happening on the EURGBP.
Oil drops to new long-term lows but buyers are currently trying to create a hammer candle, which would be a good base for a bullish counterattack.
Trading FX/CFDs on margin bears a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. Before deciding to trade FX/CFDs you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. You can sustain significant loss.
