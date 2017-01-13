EURJPY Forecast Poll 2017: Neutral bias on expected easing contest between ECB and BoJ
EURJPY Forecast Dot Plot Chart
EURJPY Forecast Poll 2017
|Analyst
|3 Months
|6 Months
|1 Year
|Brad Gilbert
|121,00
|118,00
|115,00
|David Cheetham
|118,80
|123,95
|129,15
|Elliott Wave Forecast
|129,50
|120,00
|143,00
|Growth Aces
|124,12
|126,50
|128,80
|Haresh Menghani
|_
|_
|_
|James Chen
|122,00
|124,00
|126,00
|JFD Brokers
|_
|_
|_
|Juan José del Valle
|_
|_
|_
|Lukman Otunuga
|118,00
|115,00
|110,00
|Mark de la Paz
|127,50
|130,00
|133,00
|Markus Gabel
|126,00
|112,00
|94,14
|Nenad Kerkez
|_
|_
|_
|Przemyslaw Kwiecien
|121,40
|121,00
|120,00
|Scott Barkley
|_
|_
|_
|Thomas Light
|125,00
|127,00
|124,00
|Valeria Bednarik
|118,00
|124,00
|120,00
|Yohay Elam
|_
|_
|_
|Medium Forecast
|122,8473
|121,9500
|122,0991
|Median Forecast
|122,0000
|123,9500
|124,0000
|Std-Deviation
|3,7136
|5,1436
|12,2713
|R-Coefficient
|0,0304
|0,0415
|0,0990
|Bullish
|4
|3
|5
|Sideways
|3
|3
|1
|Bearish
|4
|5
|5
Featured Expert
Thomas Light: "Rising bond yields and stock prices should help the pair get to the 125 psychological level. A growing current account surplus will support JPY of course"
EURJPY Bull Lines
David Cheetham: "Product of EURUSD and USDJPY forecasts"
Mark de la Paz: "Europe and Japan will stay in a contest for loose monetary policy which suggest it is unlike for us to see a one-way street though we do favor a weaker Yen"
EURJPY Bear Lines
Lukman Otunuga: "With the Eurozone woes denting buying sentiment towards the Euro, upside gains on the EURJPY could be capped. Weakness below 118.00 should be the first sign sellers need to attack prices towards 115.00 and 110.00 respectively this year"
Markus Gabel: "Current valid downtrend should keep valid"
Przemyslaw Kwiecien: "Simply a byproduct of our ED/UJ forecasts"
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.