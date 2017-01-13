EURJPY Forecast Poll 2017: Neutral bias on expected easing contest between ECB and BoJ

EURJPY Forecast Dot Plot Chart

EURJPY Forecast Poll 2017

Featured Expert

Thomas Light: "Rising bond yields and stock prices should help the pair get to the 125 psychological level. A growing current account surplus will support JPY of course"

EURJPY Bull Lines

David Cheetham: "Product of EURUSD and USDJPY forecasts"

Mark de la Paz: "Europe and Japan will stay in a contest for loose monetary policy which suggest it is unlike for us to see a one-way street though we do favor a weaker Yen"

EURJPY Bear Lines

Lukman Otunuga: "With the Eurozone woes denting buying sentiment towards the Euro, upside gains on the EURJPY could be capped. Weakness below 118.00 should be the first sign sellers need to attack prices towards 115.00 and 110.00 respectively this year"

Markus Gabel: "Current valid downtrend should keep valid"

Przemyslaw Kwiecien: "Simply a byproduct of our ED/UJ forecasts"