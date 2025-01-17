A hawkish Federal Reserve and a dovish European Central Bank put pressure on EUR/USD.

US President-elect Donald Trump’s policies set to overshadow macroeconomic releases.

EUR/USD set to pierce the year low at 1.0177 and test parity in the upcoming days.

United States (US) Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day is around the corner. Trump will become the 47th president on Monday, assuming the US presidency for the second time.

The US Dollar (USD) trades near fresh multi-year highs against most major rivals, and the EUR/USD pair heads into the event trading at around 1.0300, after hitting 1.0177 earlier in the week.

Trump policies and the Federal Reserve

Speculative interest anticipates Trump's policies will force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to adopt a hawkish stance. But it is not just about how Trump could affect the Fed, markets are also considering where the economy is heading for the next four years.

The main subject is tariffs. Trump pledged to impose massive tariffs on Chinese products, but also on goods coming from neighbour countries such as Mexico and Canada. He claims these measures will generate additional jobs and reduce the federal deficit. Could be true. But it’s also true that such measures will also boost the USD and, thus, could increase the risk of global financial instability while also posing a risk to local inflation and, hence, affecting the Fed’s monetary policy decisions.

In fact, the Fed anticipated in its final 2024 meeting that it will likely reduce the pace of interest rate cuts throughout 2025. “All participants judged that uncertainty about the scope, timing, and economic effects of potential changes in policies affecting foreign trade and immigration was elevated,” the December Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes said.

Meanwhile, the US economy is in much better shape than its major counterparts. Growth has been picking up, while the job market remains strong. Inflation seems to have stabilised just above the Fed’s 2% goal.

Trump’s government will have multiple consequences on the US and global economy. “May you live in interesting times,” says the Chinese curse. Indeed, interesting times lay ahead.

One thing is sure. Markets never lose hope. The US published last Tuesday softer-than-anticipated Producer Price Index (PPI) figures, while on Wednesday the country released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the same month. The annual CPI rose by 2.9%, as expected, yet the core annual figure posted a modest contraction, printing at 3.2% from 3.3% in November. As a result, investors rushed to price in higher interest rate cuts in May. The odds, however, are actually lower than bets.

Dovish European Central Bank

Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) officials maintained a dovish tone. Vice-President Luis de Guindos noted that the disinflation process in the Eurozone is progressing favourably in the short term, yet added that US trade policies may affect the outlook.

Furthermore, the ECB Accounts of the December meeting showed that some policymakers considered a 50 basis points (bps) interest rate cut but opted for a gradual dial-back of policy restrictiveness. Finally, the document reads: “Geopolitical and economic policy uncertainty had become more pronounced since the last Governing Council meeting.”

Finally, tepid European macroeconomic figures indicate the most sluggish progress in the Old Continent.

So, on one hand, we have a strong US economy coupled with a hawkish Fed. On the other hand, a dovish ECB coincides with tepid European economic progress. At this point, a EUR/USD slide below parity seems inevitable.

Macroeconomic imbalances favor the USD

Data-wise, the upcoming week will bring some relevant headlines. Germany will release the ZEW Survey on economic sentiment on Tuesday. The Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB) will release the preliminary estimates of the January Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs) for the Eurozone, while S&P Global will unveil US indexes on Friday.

Still, whatever Trump decides in the first days of its government will likely overshadow data. Markets may have a clear sign on whether tariffs will be massively or cautiously imposed. Tariffs are coming anyway.

EUR/USD technical outlook

The weekly chart for the EUR/USD pair shows it is closing the week with modest gains yet below the 1.0300 threshold. The same chart shows that the pair has posted a lower low and a lower high, in line with the dominant bearish trend. Even further, the pair develops well below all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) accelerating south below directionless 100 and 200 SMAs. Finally, technical indicators have bounced from their lows but remain near oversold readings. Indicators reflect the ongoing bounce but are short of suggesting additional gains ahead.

Technical readings in the daily chart skew the risk to the downside. A bearish 20 SMA provides dynamic resistance at around 1.0340, while the 100 SMA aims south at around 1.0750 after crossing below the 200 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, consolidate within negative levels, lacking clear directional strength.

Gains beyond the aforementioned 1.0340 region could see the pair correcting towards the 1.0430 region, where the pair topped this month. Gains beyond the latter seem unlikely, yet the next relevant resistance level is the 1.0500 threshold. Support, on the other hand, comes at 1.0260, where EUR/USD met buyers in the last three trading days, ahead of the yearly low set at 1.0177. Once below the latter, the 1.0100 mark comes next, en route to parity and beyond.