- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell surprised with a hawkish shift in tone.
- Eurozone growth-related figures will take centre stage ahead of the next ECB meeting.
- EUR/USD at risk of falling through 1.0400 as sellers won’t give up.
The EUR/USD pair fell for a second consecutive week, bottoming at 1.0495 on Thursday, its lowest in over a year. The pair got to bounce at the end of the week, recovering on Friday to settle at around 1.0520.
The US Dollar (USD) extended its previous week’s positive momentum amid concerns about what the new United States (US) political picture would mean to the global economy. But at some point, overbought conditions came into play.
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell
O Thursday, Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell participated in a panel discussion titled "Global Perspectives" at an event hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas and said that the central bank is likely to cut the benchmark interest rate slowly and deliberately in the coming months, partially because inflation has shown signs of persistence and officials want to see where it heads next. Without directly mentioning it, Powell expressed concerns about the upcoming Donald Trump administration.
Powell also said that the economy is strong. “The strength we are currently seeing in the economy gives us the ability to approach our decisions carefully,” he added.
His measured approach weighed on market expectations of quick interest rate cuts, resulting in decreased bets of a December trim decline of roughly 10% in one day, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.
Powell’s hawkish stance weighed on stock markets, with Wall Street poised to finish the week in the red, albeit losses seem modest compared to the previous weekly gains. US stocks soared as investors welcomed Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election amid hopes his policies will lift corporate earnings.
European Central Bank worries
Across the pond, the European Central Bank (ECB) released the Minutes of its October meeting. The document showed policymakers are quite concerned about economic progress, while they were divided about the risks of inflation coming in too low over a sustained period.
Meanwhile, François Villeroy de Galhau, Bank of France head and ECB Governing Council member noted on Wednesday that US-elected President Donald Trump’s agenda “risks lowering growth a little bit, all over the world. It remains to be seen if the reduction will be felt more in the United States, China or in Europe.”
Keeping an eye on economic data
The Eurozone feared economic weakness was once again backed by macroeconomic releases. The German ZEW Survey showed that Economic Sentiment deteriorated further in November, down in the country to 7.4 from 13.1 in October. The Eurozone gauge fell to 12.5 from 20.1. Finally, the assessment of the current situation in Germany plunged to -91.4. Other than that, the EU published the second estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which was confirmed at 0.4% in the three months to September. On a negative note, Industrial Production fell 2% on a monthly basis in September.
Across the pond, the US published the October Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday, which showed a modest uptick in inflation. The core annual CPI, however, remained steady at 3.3%. Finally, on Friday, the country published Retail Sales data, which rose by 0.4% MoM in October, better than the 0.3% anticipated by market players. The September reading, in the meantime, was upwardly revised from 0.4% to 0.8%.
The upcoming week will bring speeches from ECB President Christine Lagarde on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Also, several ECB and Fed officials will make public appearances throughout the week.
Data-wise, S&P Global will publish the preliminary estimates of the November Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for all major economies. European ones will be closely watched on Friday, as Lagarde has referred to those several times in the last post-meeting press conference. Other than that, the EU will release the preliminary November Consumer Confidence on Thursday.
EUR/USD technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair's bearish strength seems firmly in place in the weekly chart. The pair has extended its decline well below all its moving averages, with only the 200 Simple Moving Average (SMA) gaining downward traction, although above directionless 20 and 100 SMAs. Technical indicators, in the meantime, head firmly south within negative levels, in line with lower lows for 2024.
The daily chart shows that EUR/USD is correcting oversold conditions. Technical indicators have lost their bearish slopes and turned flat at extreme levels, although additional advances seem unlikely at this point. Even further, the 20 SMA heads south almost vertically, over 200 pips above the current level while below directionless longer ones, usually a sign of bears’ dominance.
A break through the 1.0500 mark should lead to a continued slide towards the 1.0440 price zone, where the pair bottomed in October 2023. Further slides expose the 1.0400 level en route to the 1.0320/30 price zone.
Resistance comes at around the 1.0600 threshold, also the former yearly low. A clear advance beyond that level could see the pair extending its corrective advance, yet selling interest will likely resurge on approaches to the 1.0700 mark.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to intraday gains after upbeat US data
EUR/USD remains in positive ground on Friday, as profit-taking hit the US Dollar ahead of the weekend. Still, Powell's hawkish shift and upbeat United States data keeps the Greenback on the bullish path.
GBP/USD pressured near weekly lows
GBP/USD failed to retain UK data-inspired gains and trades near its weekly low of 1.2629 heading into the weekend. The US Dollar resumes its advance after correcting extreme overbought conditions against major rivals.
Gold stabilizes after bouncing off 100-day moving average
Gold trades little changed on Friday, holding steady in the $2,560s after making a slight recovery from the two-month lows reached on the previous day. A stronger US Dollar continues to put pressure on Gold since it is mainly priced and traded in the US currency.
Bitcoin to 100k or pullback to 78k?
Bitcoin and Ethereum showed a modest recovery on Friday following Thursday's downturn, yet momentum indicators suggest continuing the decline as signs of bull exhaustion emerge. Ripple is approaching a key resistance level, with a potential rejection likely leading to a decline ahead.
Week ahead: Preliminary November PMIs to catch the market’s attention
With the dust from the US elections slowly settling down, the week is about to reach its end and we have a look at what next week’s calendar has in store for the markets. On the monetary front, a number of policymakers from various central banks are scheduled to speak.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.