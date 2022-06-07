In a narrow range near 40 points below the level of 1.07 fluctuates in the early hours of Tuesday the pair looking for direction .
The exchange rate confirmed last week's estimate that it will be difficult to keep above 1,0740 level with a slight downward momentum .
The development on the Ukrainian front continues to create clouds in Europe , as unfortunately both sides do not seem willing to enter into serious negotiations and concessions in order to bring Peace back .
Restoring stability to Europe's neighborhood will certainly favor the single European currency and may be the key element in changing course and restoring prices significantly above 1,10
It is difficult to have estimates in this, but if someone was pushing in order to receive an even approximate answer, I would prefer to give an estimate that this will happen in the summer months.
Until then, however, the market is focused on the European Central Bank's interest rate intentions.
Markets look forward to Thursday's meeting and data on European economy growth a day earlier .
In view of these important developments, we believe that the trading will continue to move in a limited range with a slight downward dynamics .
𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘷𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘥 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘧𝘦𝘳𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰, 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘴 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘢 𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘳𝘥 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘺 𝘰𝘳 𝘯𝘰𝘵, 𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘱𝘶𝘳𝘱𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘴𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘣𝘦 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘢𝘳𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘯𝘥/𝘰𝘳 𝘴𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘢𝘤𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴; 𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘰 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘪𝘱𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘺 𝘱𝘢𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘤𝘶𝘭𝘢𝘳 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘥𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘨𝘺. 𝘗𝘢𝘴𝘵 𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘥𝘰𝘦𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘴𝘵𝘪𝘵𝘶𝘵𝘦 𝘢 𝘳𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘰𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘴.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0700 amid renewed dollar strength
EUR/USD stays on the back foot and trades in negative territory below 1.0700 heading into the American session. The greenback capitalizes on safe-haven flows ahead of the mid-tier data releases, not allowing the pair to stage a recovery.
GBP/USD struggles to hold above 1.2500 as mood sours
GBPUSD staged a modest rebound in the early European session but failed to hold above 1.2500. US stock index futures are down sharply ahead of the opening bell, pointing to a risk-averse market environment that benefits the safe-haven dollar.
Gold rebounds toward $1,850 as US yields edge lower
Gold has regained its traction and recovered toward $1,850 ahead of the American session. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is edging lower following Monday's rally, helping XAU/USD stay in positive territory on Tuesday.
Can Bitcoin price survive with record inflation and looming recession concerns?
Bitcoin price is back to trading at its favorite psychological level and a level that it has traded at for the last month. Intraday volatility does not matter, since the chances of a massive sell-off that pushes BTC to 2017 levels are high.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!