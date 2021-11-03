EUR/USD, USD/CAD, GBP/CAD

EURUSD shorts at first resistance at 1.1610/20 are working today.

USDCAD remains in a sideways range, good for scalping opportunities only as we hold first resistance again at 1.2420/40. Shorts stop above 1.2450.

GBPCAD did not break lower but is holding around the low.

Daily analysis

EURUSD first resistance again at 1.1610/20. Shorts need stops above 1.1630. A break higher can target strong resistance at 1.1695/1.1705. Exit longs & try shorts with stops above 1.1720. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 1.1765/70 & 1.1800/10.

Shorts at 1.1610/20 target 1.1580/75 (hit) perhaps as far as first support at the October low at 1.1530/20 today for profit taking. A break below 1.1510 is a sell signal initially targeting 1.1490 & although this could hold initially (a low for the day certainly possible but longs are risky) we eventually expected to target 1.1430/20.

USDCAD first resistance again at 1.2420/40. Shorts stop above 1.2450. Be ready to buy a break above 1.2450 targeting 1.2510/30.

Shorts at 1.2420/40 target 1.2370/65 (likely to pause here) then support at 1.2300/1.2280. Longs here need stops below 1.2270. A break lower is a sell signal.

GBPCAD hits targets of 1.6950/40 & 1.6910/1.6890 for profit taking on shorts as finally we head for the target of 1.6870/60, perhaps as far as support at 1.6800/1.6780.

First resistance at 1.680/90. Shorts need stops above 1.7010. We can try shorts again at 1.7050/70 but must stop above 1.7090.