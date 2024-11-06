- EUR/USD plummeted to five-month lows near 1.0680 post-US election.
- The US Dollar was catapulted to fresh tops on Trump’s win.
- The Fed is largely anticipated to trim its interest rates by 25 bps.
EUR/USD faced a wave of selling pressure on Wednesday, retreating to new multi-month lows in the 1.0685-1.0680 band as market participants continued to assess the (landslide?) victory of Republican Donald Trump at Tuesday’s US election and the likelihood of a “Red Sweep.”
Notably, the pair broke below the 200-day moving average near 1.0870 in quite a convincing fashion, leaving the door open to further weakness along the way.
The US Dollar (USD), meanwhile, rebounded markedly and reclaimed the 105.00 barrier and beyond when tracked by the Dollar Index (DXY), keeping the risk-related space under strong downside pressure.
The intense upside impulse in the Greenback came in tandem with a strong rebound in US yields across various maturity periods vs. a decent drop in German 10-year bund yields.
On the policy front, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to announce a 25-basis-point rate cut on Thursday in light of softening inflation and a cooling labour market. Over in Europe, the ECB recently lowered its deposit rate to 3.25% on October 17, although ECB officials remained cautious about further changes, preferring to wait on incoming economic data.
With both the Fed and ECB approaching critical decision points, the EUR/USD’s direction will likely hinge on broader economic trends, although a Trump’s win suggests the most likely implementation of tariffs on European and Chinese goods as well as a looser fiscal policy, all paving the way for the resurgence of inflationary pressures and the consequent pause of the ongoing Fed’s easing cycle.
Also supporting a firmer US Dollar, the US economy’s current strength compared to the eurozone suggests that the Greenback could stay strong in the short term.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Extra losses might prompt EUR/USD to revisit the November low of 1.082 (November 6), ahead of the June low of 1.0666 (June 26).
On the upside, the November high of 1.0925 (November 5) turns up as the initial hurdle prior to the preliminary 55-day SMA of 1.1000 and the 2024 peak of 1.1214 (September 25).
Meanwhile, further weakness remains on the cards as long as EUR/USD maintains its trade below the 200-day SMA at 1.0869.
The four-hour chart shows a sudden resumption of the selling pressure. That said, initial support comes at 1.0682, seconded by 1.0666 and 1.0649. The relative strength index (RSI) tumbled to around 31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds to 1.2950 area despite BoE rate cut
GBP/USD trades in positive territory near 1.2950 on Thursday. Despite the Bank of England's (BoE) decision to cut the policy rate by 25 basis points, Pound Sterling holds its ground after BoE Governor Bailey noted that the rate path will change due to the budget.
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.0750 amid US Dollar pullback
EUR/USD holds higher ground and trades above 1.0750 on Thursday. The pair finds support from a broad US Dollar retreat, as traders unwind their Trump win-inspired USD longs ahead of the Federal Reserve's highly-anticipated policy announcements.
Gold recovers above $2,670, awaits Fed rate decision
Gold recovers following Wednesday's sharp decline and trades above $2,670. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges lower after Trump-inspired upsurge, allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground ahead of the Fed policy decisions.
Federal Reserve expected to deliver 25 bps interest-rate cut, shrugging off Trump victory
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
Outlook for the markets under Trump 2.0
On November 5, the United States held presidential elections. Republican and former president Donald Trump won the elections surprisingly clearly. The Electoral College, which in fact elects the president, will meet on December 17, while the inauguration is scheduled for January 20, 2025.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.