EUR/USD Current price: 1.0528
- Market players tuned cautious ahead of US inflation, Bank of Canada decision.
- The European Central Bank will likely trim interest rates by 25 bps this Thursday.
- EUR/USD turned lower and could extend its near-term slide.
The EUR/USD pair is under mild selling pressure on Tuesday, trading around the 1.0520 region. The US Dollar found demand amid increased caution ahead of first-tier events. With the macroeconomic calendar offering nothing to worry about, investors focus on the upcoming United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. The BoC will open the central banks’ two-week agenda, which will end next Thursday, December 19, with the decision of the Bank of England (BoE).
More relevant, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its decision on monetary policy this Thursday. The ECB is widely anticipated to trim interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) each. President Christine Lagarde is expected to maintain the focus on balancing their monetary policy decisions with the Eurozone’s recent turmoil. Political woes in Germany and France are likely to take their toll on the central bank’s decision, as beyond their goal to keep inflation at check, policymakers are closely watching economic developments.
As per US CPI, market players anticipate the index will increase by 2.7% year-on-year (YoY) in November and rose 0.2% from the previous month. The core annual figure is foreseen at 3.3%, matching the October reading.
The EU did not release relevant data, while the US will offer some minor figures with Wall Street’s opening, leaving majors at the mercy of sentiment. The US will publish the November NFIB Business Optimism Index, Q3 Nonfarm Productivity, and Unit Labor Costs for the same quarter.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the EUR/USD pair is bearish. The daily chart shows it is currently developing below a bearish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) after briefly developing above it. The 100 and 200 SMAs, in the meantime, gain downward traction far above the current level, which is in line with the long-term bearish perspective. Finally, technical indicators offer neutral-to-bearish stances while developing below their midlines, reflecting the decline but falling short of confirming a steeper decline.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bearish case is clearer. EUR/USD met sellers around a directionless 20 SMA, while is currently falling below a flat 100 SMA. At the same time, technical indicators gain downward momentum within negative levels, favoring a lower low in the upcoming session.
Support levels: 1.0500 1.0465 1.0420
Resistance levels: 1.0560 1.0625 1.0660
EUR/USD drops below 1.0500 after US inflation data
EUR/USD stays under pressure and trades below 1.0500 in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the data showed that the annual CPI inflation edged higher to 2.7% in November, not allowing the pair to stage a rebound.
Gold extends rally above $2,700
Gold preserves its bullish momentum and trades above $2,700 for the first time in two weeks. Investors fully price in a 25 basis points Fed rate cut in December following the November inflation data from the US, boosting XAU/USD.
BTC faces setback from Microsoft’s rejection
Bitcoin price hovers around $98,400 on Wednesday after declining 4.47% since Monday. Microsoft shareholders rejected the proposal to add Bitcoin to the company’s balance sheet on Tuesday.
Why is the ECB set to cut interest rates again and what does that mean Premium
The ECB is widely expected to cut interest rates on Thursday for the fourth time this year. This is a significant achievement as it suggests that the ECB, which sets monetary policy in the Eurozone, is accelerating its path towards lower interest rates after an unprecedented increase.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2750, awaits US inflation data
GBP/USD is back in the red below 1.2750 in European trading on Wednesday. The Pound Sterling loses traction amid renewed US Dollar buying as risk sentiment worsens heading into the key US CPI showdown. The US inflation data is key to gauging the pace of Fed's future rate cuts.
