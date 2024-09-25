- EUR/USD could not hold to initial gains past the 1.1200 barrier.
- The US Dollar staged a notable comeback from the area of YTD lows.
- Chinese-led risk-on rally seems to have lost shine on Wednesday.
EUR/USD rose to a fresh 2024 high around 1.1215 on Wednesday, although it surrendered all of that move afterwards, ending the session around the 1.1130-1.1120 band.
The pair largely faded Tuesday’s strong uptick, which came on the back of the widespread rebound led by news of extra stimulus by the PBoC.
On the USD side, the US Dollar Index (DXY) approached, and rebounded from, the area of 14-month lows near 100.20 on quite a change of heart from investors, which was also underpinned by the decent bounce in US yields across different maturities.
Meanwhile, when looking at the broader monetary policy scenario, market participants continued to price in further easing by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at both its November and December gatherings, all against the backdrop of firm prospects of a soft landing of the US economy.
Following the FOMC meeting, it remains unclear whether the size of the September interest rate cut will be repeated. The updated 'dot plot' indicates an additional 50 basis points of easing this year. Moreover, the Fed's statement and Chair Powell emphasized that the 50-basis point cut was not a response to panic.
Switching to the European Central Bank (ECB), it is important to note that the bank’s decision to ease monetary policy last week was influenced by its assessment of inflation and economic conditions. Although the ECB did not explicitly signal a rate cut for October, it acknowledged that domestic inflation remains elevated. ECB President Christine Lagarde stated that the diminishing impact of monetary policy restrictions should benefit the economy, with inflation expected to return to 2% by 2025, while maintaining a cautious outlook on further actions.
Looking ahead, if the Fed continues with additional rate cuts, the policy gap between the Fed and the ECB may narrow, potentially supporting EUR/USD. This scenario is plausible, especially as markets anticipate two more rate cuts from the ECB and between 100 and 125 basis points of easing from the Fed in the next 12 months.
However, the US economy is expected to outperform its European counterpart in the long run, which could limit any significant or prolonged weakness in the dollar.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Further EUR/USD gains are expected to face first resistance at the 2024 high of 1.1214 (September 25), seconded by the 2023 top of 1.1275 (July 18).
The pair's next downward target is the September low of 1.1001 (September 11), which is bolstered by the temporary 55-day SMA, and comes ahead of the weekly low of 1.0881 (August 8). The critical 200-day SMA is at 1.0872, prior to the weekly low of 1.0777 (August 1) and the June low of 1.0666
Meanwhile, the pair's rising trend is expected to continue as long as it is above the important 200-day SMA.
The four-hour chart shows a revival of the bearish bias. The initial resistance level is 1.1214, followed by 1.1275. On the other hand, initial contention aligns at 1.1121, followed by 1.1083, and 1.1068. The relative strength index (RSI) collapsed below 47.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Potential for near-term extra gains intact
AUD/USD surpassed the 0.6900 barrier, although it later tumbled by nearly a big figure on the back of the broad-based and strong rebound in the Greenback amidst investors’ scepticism around the PBoC’s stimulus package.
EUR/USD suffered from vertigo above 1.1200
Despite clinching fresh yearly peaks beyond 1.1200 the figure, EUR/USD surrendered those gains and retreated to the 1.1120 zone in response to the robust recovery in the US Dollar ahead of key US data and Powell’s speech on Thursday.
Gold retreats from fresh records, hovers around $2,650
Firmer prospects of extra interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the latter part of the year in combination with soft US data releases as of late motivate Gold prices to navigate close to recent all-time highs around $2,670 per ounce troy.
Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP take slight downturn as potential “Uptober” move faces uncertainty
Bitcoin took a slight downturn on Wednesday, falling 0.3%, as it continues consolidating inside the $62,000 to $64,700 range. Despite the weak move in prices, US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a net inflow of $136 million, spearheaded by inflows from BlackRock's IBIT, Fidelity's GBTC and Bitwise's BITB, per Farside Investors data.
RBA widely expected to keep key interest rate unchanged amid persisting price pressures
The Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to continue bucking the trend adopted by major central banks of the dovish policy pivot, opting to maintain the policy for the seventh consecutive meeting on Tuesday.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.