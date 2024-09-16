- EUR/USD resumed the uptrend and rose markedly above 1.1100.
- The US Dollar suffered rising speculation of a 50 bps rate cut by the Fed.
- The ZEW survey and the US Retail Sales take centre stage on Tuesday.
EUR/USD gained renewed upward momentum on Monday, fully recouping Friday’s small retracement and breaking above the key 1.1100 hurdle, thanks to the incessant selling pressure on the US Dollar (USD).
On the latter, the US Dollar Index (DXY) retreated for the third day in a row, extending the breach of the key 101.00 support in response to building expectations of a larger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) at its meeting on September 18.
According to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, the probability of a 50 bps rate reduction hovered around 60% vs. nearly 30% just a week ago.
In the meantime, the Greenback was further pressured by improved risk sentiment, while US and German yields retreated in line with their peers overseas.
Underpinning the better tone in the European currency, European Central Bank’s (ECB) policymakers seemed reluctant to leave the door open to another rate cut in October.
Furthermore, Vice President Luis De Guindos argued that the ECB anticipates the inflation rate will hover around its 2% target by the end of next year. He also highlighted that high service prices in the euro zone remain a primary concern for the bank. His colleague Peter Kazimir suggested that the ECB should almost certainly wait until December before implementing another interest rate cut. He argued that this cautious approach is necessary to avoid the risk of making a policy error by easing too quickly. Kazimir highlighted that the ECB needs to ensure that incoming data supports its projections to avoid regretting a premature reduction in borrowing costs before inflation has been decisively addressed. Finally, Chief Economist Philip Lane advocated for a gradual approach to interest rate cuts. He noted that while the ECB should continue to lower rates gradually, it does not need to adhere to a fixed schedule, as economic conditions could change between adjustments.
Let’s recall that the ECB's decision to ease monetary policy last week came as a result of its assessment of the inflation outlook and underlying economic dynamics. While the bank did not signal a rate cut in October, it acknowledged that domestic inflation remains elevated.
In her press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde suggested that the diminishing impact of monetary policy restrictions should benefit the economy, with inflation expected to drop to 2% by 2025. She refrained from committing to specific actions in October, emphasizing that the policy would remain restrictive as long as necessary.
Looking ahead, if the Federal Reserve implements additional or larger rate cuts, the policy divergence between the Fed and the ECB could narrow over the medium to long term, potentially supporting EUR/USD. This is particularly plausible as markets anticipate two more rate cuts from the ECB this year and around 100-125 basis points of easing from the Fed for the remainder of the year.
Pouring some cold water over the above, the US economy is projected to outperform the European economy in the longer term, which might limit any extended weakness in the US Dollar.
Finally, the CFTC report for the week ending September 10 revealed that speculators (Non-Commercial players) have trimmed their net long positions in the Euro to three-week lows around 81.4K contracts, while Commercial traders, such as hedge funds, have also reduced their net short positions to multi-week lows, all amidst a marginal increase in open interest.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
EUR/USD faces initial resistance at the September high of 1.1155 (September 6), before hitting the 2024 top of 1.1201 (August 26) and the 2023 peak of 1.1275 (July 18).
In the opposite direction, the pair's next downward objective is the September low of 1.1001 (September 11), which is ahead of the preliminary 55-day SMA at 1.0962 and the weekly low of 1.0881 (August 8). The critical 200-day SMA is at 1.0864, prior to the weekly low of 1.0777 (August 1) and the June low of 1.0666.
Meanwhile, the pair's upward trend is projected to continue as long as it remains above the key 200-day SMA.
The four-hour chart shows a significant revival in optimistic mood. That said, the initial resistance level is 1.1137, followed by 1.1155 and 1.1190. Instead, there is instant support at 1.1071, ahead of the 200-SMA at 1.1030 and then 1.1001. The relative strength index (RSI) rose to around 67.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Fed is ready for first rate cut in four years, will it be 25 or 50 bps? – LIVE
The Federal Reserve (Fed) is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting but markets are undecided about the size of the cut. The revised Summary of Economic Projections, alongside the rate decision, will ramp up the market volatility.
EUR/USD holds steady above 1.1100, Fed rate decision in focus
EUR/USD trades marginally higher on the day above 1.1100. A broadly weak US Dollar, amid increased bets of an outsized Fed rate cut and a cautiously optimistic market mood, underpins the pair. All eyes remain on the Fed policy verdict.
GBP/USD rises to new multi-week high near 1.3250
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum and trades at its highest level since late August near 1.3250. Pound Sterling outperforms its rivals following the August inflation data, while the US Dollar struggles to find demand ahead of Fed policy decisions.
Gold consolidates near record highs as Fed looms
Gold holds its ground following Tuesday's pullback but struggles to gather bullish momentum, trading in a narrow channel below $2,580. Investors stay on the sidelines while gearing up for the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
Federal Reserve set for first interest-rate reduction in four years amid growing bets of jumbo cut
The Federal Reserve is widely expected to lower the policy rate after the September meeting. The revised Summary of Economic Projections and Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks could provide important clues about the rate outlook.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.