- EUR/USD retreated further and reached new three-month lows near 1.0760.
- The rally in the US Dollar remained propped up by yields and the US election.
- Poor flash PMIs on Friday could accelerate the decline in the Euro.
EUR/USD extended its sharp multi-week decline on Wednesday, reaching new lows around 1.0760, extending further its recent breakdown of the critical 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 1.0870.
At the same time, the US dollar remained robust, pushing the US Dollar Index (DXY) well above the 104.00 mark for the first time since late July. The Greenback’s strength has been driven by fresh highs in US yields, supported by solid US fundamentals and a cautious tone from Federal Reserve (Fed) officials. Additionally, steady uncertainty ahead of the November 5 US election also added to the bid bias around the US Dollar.
In the meantime, many Fed policymakers are leaning toward a 25-basis-point rate cut next month, officials such as FOMC Governor Michelle Bowman and Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic have expressed some reservations. Bostic even suggested that the Fed might skip a cut in November. The CME Group’s FedWatch Tool currently shows a 90% probability of a quarter-point cut next month.
Across the Atlantic, the European Central Bank (ECB) met expectations by cutting policy rates by 25 basis points at its October 17 meeting, lowering the Deposit Facility Rate to 3.25%. However, ECB officials provided no clear direction on future moves, maintaining a data-driven approach.
Around the ECB, President Christine Lagarde stated on Wednesday that the ECB will need to exercise caution when deciding on further interest rate reductions, emphasizing that future decisions will be guided by incoming data. This was in response to a question regarding market expectations for additional and potentially larger rate cuts. Meanwhile, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane noted that although recent weak data from the eurozone has raised concerns about the region’s economic outlook, the ECB still anticipates a recovery will take hold.
Eurozone inflation, measured by the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (HICP), dipped below the ECB's target to 1.7% in the year to September. Coupled with stagnant GDP growth, this could strengthen the case for further ECB rate cuts in the coming months.
As both the Fed and ECB consider their next policy steps, EUR/USD’s direction will be influenced by broader macroeconomic factors. With the US economy currently outperforming the Eurozone, the Greenback may continue to find support in the short to medium term.
CFTC data shows that speculative net long positions in the Euro have declined for three consecutive weeks amid a pullback in the long/short ratio. Meanwhile, hedge funds have been trimming their net short positions for six straight weeks, despite a slight decrease in open interest.
EUR/USD daily chart
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
Further decline could push EUR/USD to its October low of 1.0760 (October 23), opening the door to a probable test of the June low of 1.0666 (June 26).
On the upside, the 200-day SMA at 1.0870 comes first ahead of the provisional 100-day and 55-day SMAs of 1.0933 and 1.1033. Further up aligns the 2024 top of 1.1214 (September 25) followed by the 2023 peak of 1.1275 (July 18).
Meanwhile, if the pair maintains its trade below the key 200-day SMA, the outlook should remain negative.
The four-hour chart shows the pair continuing its downward trend. Nonetheless, early support is at 1.0760, followed by 1.0666. On the upside, the 55-SMA at 1.0864 is ahead, followed by 1.0954 and 1.0996. The relative strength index (RSI) dropped to nearly 27.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD risks a deeper drop below 0.6600
AUD/USD quickly eroded Tuesday’s gains and came under renewed and quite strong selling pressure on Wednesday, challenging the 0.6620-0.6630 zone, where the critical 200-day SMA converges.
EUR/USD: Upcoming PMIs could bring some relief
The growing downward pressure pushed EUR/USD to new lows around 1.0760 for the first time since late July. This move was largely driven by the US dollar’s strong performance and the lack of meaningful news from ECB policymakers.
Gold declines to $2,720 corrective decline may continue
Gold price retreats from the all-time-high it set near $2,560 earlier in the day and trades slightly below $2,720. Rising US Treasury bond yields and the unabated US Dollar (USD) strength makes it difficult for XAU/USD to hold its ground midweek.
Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen misses key deadline, XRP slips nearly 3%
Ripple (XRP) trades at $0.5189 on Wednesday, October 23. The key market movers for the native token of the XRPLedger are the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) lawsuit against Ripple.
BRICS Russia summit begins with false claim the bloc has larger GDP than G7
Russian President Vladimir Putin should check his facts. In a speech at the BRICS Business Forum in Moscow on October 18, the Russian President came up with some interesting fantasy statistics about the size of the association’s GDP.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.