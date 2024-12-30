EUR/USD Current price: 1.0452
- ECB Governing Council member Knot commented on potential benefits of Chinese trade.
- The United States will publish some minor macroeconomic figures after the opening.
- EUR/USD advances in thin trading conditions, faces resistance at around 1.0470.
The EUR/USD pair posts a modest intraday advance on Monday, reverting an early slide towards the 1.0400 region. The US Dollar (USD) found near-term demand during Asian trading hours, albeit persistent thin holiday trading limited directional moves across financial boards. The USD, however, shed ground in European trading hours, helping EUR/USD recover towards the current 1.0450 price zone.
Meanwhile, European Central Bank (ECB) Governing Council member Klaas Knot hit the wires and noted that “there is a chance that the Chinese will start offering their goods in Europe at lower and lower prices” if the upcoming United States (US) administration goes ahead with imposing fresh tariffs on Chinese products.
The macroeconomic calendar offered no relevant data, although Spain reported that the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) unexpectedly rose to 2.8% on a yearly basis in December, according to preliminary estimates.
The US will release, after Wall Street’s opening, the December Chicago Purchasing Managers’ Index and the Dallas Fed Manufacturing Business Index for the same month. The country will also publish November Pending Home Sales. Ahead of the opening, US indexes trade with a soft tone, although holding within familiar levels and above Friday’s lows.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the EUR/USD pair is up for a third consecutive day yet still at risk of falling. In the daily chart, the pair keeps developing below all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) providing dynamic resistance at around 1.0470. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have posted modest advances but remain within negative levels and far from suggesting a relevant leg north.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, on the contrary, technical readings suggest the pair may add some pips. A mildly bullish 20 SMA provides intraday support around the 1.0400 threshold, although the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their bearish slopes above the current level. Finally, technical indicators extend their advances within positive levels, reflecting near-term buying interest. The upward momentum, however, remains limited.
Support levels: 1.0400 1.0370 1.0330
Resistance levels: 1.0470 1.0510 1.0550
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds comfortably above 1.0400 in quiet trading day
EUR/USD clings to modest daily gains above 1.0400 to begin the new week. Thin trading conditions cause the activity in financial markets to stay subdued in between Christmas and New Year holidays, making it difficult for the pair to gather directional momentum.
GBP/USD retreats from the 1.2600 area amid modest USD demand
GBP/USD trims near-term gains and changes hand at around 1.2580. The US Dollar swings alongside sentiment in the absence of high-tier data releases. The poor performance of Wall Street helps the Greenback recover some ground in the American session.
Gold stabilizes above $2,600 following previous week's choppy action
Gold holds steady above $2,600 after failing to make a decisive move in either direction in the previous week. Growing expectations for a cautious approach to policy easing by the Fed in 2025 limits XAU/USD's upside heading into the New Year holiday.
Three Fundamentals: Year-end flows, Jobless Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI stand out Premium
Money managers may adjust their portfolios ahead of the year-end. Weekly US Jobless Claims serve as the first meaningful release in 2025. The ISM Manufacturing PMI provides an initial indication ahead of Nonfarm Payrolls.
Bitcoin misses Santa rally even as on-chain metrics show signs of price recovery
Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $97,000 on Friday, erasing most of the gains from earlier this week, as the largest cryptocurrency missed the so-called Santa Claus rally, the increase in prices prior to and immediately following Christmas Day.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.