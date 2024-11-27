EUR/USD Current price: 1.0533
- The German GfK Consumer Confidence Survey showed sentiment kept deteriorating.
- Investors await US PCE inflation figures, the Fed’s favorite inflation gauge.
- EUR/USD near-term picture is bullish, but direction will depend on US data.
The EUR/USD pair traded in a tight range around 1.0500 throughout the first half of the day, as investors stayed in wait-and-see mode ahead of the release of United States (US) macroeconomic data. The packed macroeconomic calendar resulted from the upcoming long weekend due to the Thanksgiving Holiday, with all US markets closed on Thursday and due to close early on Friday.
Ahead of data, the Euro found near-term support on comments from European Central Bank (ECB) Isabel Schnabel, who said Wednesday that she sees only limited room for further rate cuts, adding the Eurozone isn’t at imminent risk of recession. Macroeconomic data, on the contrary, was less encouraging as the German GfK Consumer Confidence Survey showed sentiment plunged to -23.3 in December, following the -18.4 decline in November.
The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.0530 ahead of the release of US weekly unemployment data, the second estimate of the Q3 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and October Durable Goods Orders.
Later in the day, the country will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) favorite inflation gauge. The October annual reading is foreseen at 2.3%, higher than the 2.1% posted in September, while the core annual figure is expected at 2.8%, up from the previous 2.7%.
EUR/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart shows EUR/USD nears the weekly high at 1.0539 but lacks positive momentum. Technical indicators remain within negative levels with neutral slopes, suggesting buying is still tepid. Furthermore, the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) heads firmly south, well above the current level, while below the 100 and 200 SMAs. The longer moving averages are slowly grinding lower, adding to the long-term downward case.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk skews to the upside, although the momentum recedes. The pair found near-term support around its 20 SMA, which, anyway, remains flat. The 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their bearish slopes above the current level, while technical indicators advance with uneven strength within positive levels.
Support levels: 1.0510 1.0475 1.0425
Resistance levels: 1.0560 1.0600 1.0630
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra upside now looks at 0.6550
AUD/USD managed to leave behind Tuesday’s strong decline and printed a decent recovery on Tuesday, retesting the 0.6500 zone amid the broad-based retracement in the US Dollar.
EUR/USD need to clear 1.0600 to allow for further advances
The strong sell off in the Greenback encouraged EUR/USD to set aside the previous day’s pullback and refocus on a potential visit to the key barrier at 1.0600 the figure ahead of key data releases in the euro area later in the week.
Gold eases from daily highs as bears seize control
Gold remains on the positive foot near $2,640 per troy ounce, as US inflation data matched initial estimates in October, while US yields display a negative performance across the curve.
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH surges 9% with increased capital inflows, bulls set sights on $4,522
Ethereum (ETH) rallied 9% on Wednesday following increased capital inflows into ETH ETFs and a major uptick in its open interest and futures premium. If the bullish momentum sustains, ETH could overcome its yearly high resistance of $4,093 and rally to $4,522.
Eurozone PMI sounds the alarm about growth once more
The composite PMI dropped from 50 to 48.1, once more stressing growth concerns for the eurozone. Hard data has actually come in better than expected recently – so ahead of the December meeting, the ECB has to figure out whether this is the PMI crying wolf or whether it should take this signal seriously. We think it’s the latter.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.